S@5: Fall Color Guy + the Mosquito Guy

This week on Sunday @ 5 , a weekly podcast hosted by Verne on WBFJ…

From the mountains to our coast, North Carolina has the LONGEST ‘Fall’ leaf season spanning September through November.

Dr Howie Neufeld (AKA) the ‘Fall Color Guy’ shares with Verne about his recent retirement, improving health and the science behind Fall color.

The positive impact of tourism in the High Country during Fall leaf season is huge.

An estimated $600 to $800 million is pumped into the local (mountain) economy during September, October and November!

Follow The Fall Color Guy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy

…and his new website: https://fallcolorguy.org/

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy”

…this Fall each Friday morning (around 6:20am) on the WBFJ Morning Show!

Plus…

With a recent case of West Nile in Forsyth county, we will revisit our conversation focusing on Mosquitos with Ryan Harrison, Vector Control Specialist with Forsyth County Public Health

#1 TIP= Eliminate standing water sources in your yard (property) to eliminate local mosquito populations.

Connect with Ryan by calling 336-703-3225

https://forsyth.cc/hhs/environmental_health.aspx

Forsyth County News: Forsyth County Newsletter

Listen now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 04, 2026)