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Home Volunteer Registration at OCC processing centers open in October

Volunteer Registration at OCC processing centers open in October

wbfj-verne
September 24, 2026

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Before Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts can be sent out, the gifts must first be carefully inspected and prepared for international shipment.

Sign up to volunteer at a processing center

Charlotte location – Registration opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

Boone location – Registration opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

Please take a minute now to set up your profile ahead of time so you can quickly reserve your spot when registration opens in October.

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

 

Tips to Know Before You Register…

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23, 2026

 

 

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