Friday News October 02, 2026

Broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair (Winston-Salem Fairgrounds)

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Volunteer registration for Charlotte and Boone is now open.

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

After testing 13 e-scooters, Consumer Reports is not recommending any of them. The biggest concern is speed. As scooters have gotten faster, injuries have also increased sharply. E-scooter injuries have risen to nearly 80,000 and most of those injuries do not involve another vehicle, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/consumer-reports-no-longer-recommending-e-scooters-safety-speeds-helmet/507-0f891c56-583f-49e6-b87a-003a46e99027

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, October 2…

Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs = 9am – 1pm

New Hope Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

American Pickers is returning to North Carolina in November!

Do you have some interesting ‘stuff’?? Such as vintage motorcycles and scooters, old advertising signs, toys, oil and gas station memorabilia, pedal cars, bicycles, early furniture, vending machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes, folk art or military items?

If you are interested in American Pickers “PICKING” through your stuff, check out our website (wbfj.fm) for all the details!

Note: They want to know your name, phone number, location, photographs and a description of your ‘stuff’ or collections.

Send it to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184

Christmas is months away, but Great American Media is wanting to recognize small-town churches that serve their communities during the “most wonderful time of the year.”

Nominate your church in the “Great American Christmas: Small-Town Churches“ initiative. Just describe how your church serves its community and how additional support could expand its Christmas outreach. *Nominations are open through Oct. 15.

https://greatamericanchristmaschurch.com/

The majority (70%) of U.S. congregations have 100 or fewer weekly attendees.

Small but doing a great work:

Traffic Alert: Wake Forest at home this Saturday during the Carolina Classic Fair

Wake Forest vs Stanford. Kick off at noon on Saturday…

FREE Shuttles will be available.

Fair guests are encouraged to use the two FREE shuttle lots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday to avoid traffic congestion.

Parking fees will return to $10 in the evening after football traffic clears.

The FREE shuttles will run through 11pm on Saturday, Oct 3.

Info: on our Facebook page and website WBFJ.ORG app.godeacs.com/football_parking

High School Football (Week 7) Friday, Oct 2

Grimsley + Page remain UNDEFEATED heading into Week 7 of Friday Football.

Oak Grove, Reagan, West Forsyth and High Point Christian (all 4-1)

heading into Conference play.

Varsity Football games of interest Friday night

West Forsyth at East Forsyth

North Davidson hosting Mt Tabor

Reagan at NW Guilford

Parkland at Reynolds

Glenn at Adkins

Page at Ragsdale

Lexington at Central Davidson

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_11d7b4bf-4b0e-443b-bb04-8ec27f37cbf0.html

https://ncfootballnews.com/north-carolina-high-school-football-scores-2026-week-3/

https://www.highschoolot.com/football/

After the game, turn up CrossRoad Radio at 10pm on WBFJ.

College Football (Saturday, Oct 03)

*Wake Forest hosting Stanford in Winston-Salem (Kick off at noon)

NC State hosting Louisville (3:30pm)

NC A&T on the road at Bryant (6pm)

UNC hoisting Notre Dame (noon)

App State and WSSU (Bye weeks)

https://ncfootballnews.com/north-carolina-college-football-schedules/

From the mountains to our coast: North Carolina has the LONGEST ‘Fall’ leaf season spanning September through November. The positive impact of tourism in the High Country is huge. An estimated $600 to $800 million dollars is pumped into the local (mountain) economy during September, October and November!

Follow The Fall Color Guy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy

…and his new website: https://fallcolorguy.org/

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opens this Labor Day weekend!!!!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…