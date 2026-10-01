American Red Cross: Local blood drives
Friday, October 2, 2026
Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs = 9am – 1pm
New Hope Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6pm
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Trindale Baptist Church in Trinity = 9:30am – 2pm
New Hope Community Fellowship in Archdale = 10am – 2pm
Southgate Baptist Church in Thomasville = 10am – 2pm
Sunday, October 4, 2026
Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community) = 12:30pm – 5pm
Monday, October 5, 2026
Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 3:30pm
Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS