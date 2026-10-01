WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home American Red Cross: Local blood drives

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2026

Friday, October 2, 2026

Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs = 9am – 1pm

New Hope Methodist Church  in Denton = 2pm – 6pm

 

  

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Trindale Baptist Church in Trinity = 9:30am – 2pm

New Hope Community Fellowship in Archdale = 10am – 2pm

Southgate Baptist Church in Thomasville = 10am – 2pm

 

  

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community) = 12:30pm – 5pm

 

  

Monday, October 5, 2026

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm

 

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Deep Discounts in October

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2026

Thursday News October 01, 2026

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2026

American Pickers returning to North Carolina in November!

wbfj-verne
September 30, 2026

2026 College Fair this Thursday (OCT 01)

wbfj-verne
September 30, 2026

CHONDA PIERCE @ TRIAD BAPTIST

wdecker_wbfj
September 30, 2026

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 30, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.