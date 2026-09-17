Rural Hall Area Plan – Public Input Sessions

The community is invited to attend a series of public planning discussions to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the Rural Hall area. The planning process includes a series of four public input meetings during which local residents can share their vision for the area and guide the plan forward. All four meetings will take place at the Rural Hall Town Hall beginning at 5:30pm (and lasting about two hours).

The first public input meeting for the Rural Hall Area Plan Update is planned for Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 5:30pm at the Rural Hall Town Hall, 423 Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall.

Additional public input sessions are set for …

November 5

December 16

January 13, 2027

www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department.

*Dan Roberts and Chris Murphy (Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Planning and Development Services department) explain more about these important public input sessions with Verne (WBFJ).