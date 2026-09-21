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Financial Literacy Workshops this week

wbfj-verne
September 21, 2026

Thanks to Rhett Kyle, Family and Consumer Science Agent with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show, sharing more about TWO workshops this week…

 

Financial Literacy Workshops

Protecting your identity: How to avoid Identity Theft

Wednesday, Sept 23 at Oak Street Health, 2668 Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem.

Facilitated by Rhett Kyle with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850     https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/114878/

 

Teen Workshop: ‘Saving for Your Goals and Your Future’

Thursday, Sept 24 from 4pm – 5pm

Southside Branch Library on Bucannon Street in Winston-Salem

Dollars & Decisions facilitated by Rhett Kyle, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850   https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

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