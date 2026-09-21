Monday News September 21, 2026

Final day of SUMMER…on this 21st day of September.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over

100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, September 21…

Elkin Valley Baptist Church = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

On this World Alzheimer’s Day. Labcorp recently received clearance from the FDA to begin offering a blood test designed to identify Alzheimer’s disease in people 55 and older. This is the first and only FDA-cleared single-biomarker blood test.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_71bdb21f-0bfb-4eef-8a36-6029feda9dc2.html

See You at the Pole 2026 this Wednesday (Sept 23)

This year’s theme (verse) “Come to Me” from Matthew 11:28… https://syatp.com/

Rural Hall Area Plan – Public Input Sessions

The community is invited to attend a series of (4) public planning discussions to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the Rural Hall area.

The first of four public input meeting for the Rural Hall Area Plan Update set for this Wednesday (Sept 23) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the Rural Hall Town Hall.

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department. https://www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Update: The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock to Linville Falls.

According to the Fall Color Guy, locations including Cone Manor, Price Lake, Rough Ridge, and the Linn Cove Viaduct are all accessible by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway heading into leaf season *Check out the Blue Ridge Parkway Interactive Map before you travel.

Autumn begins this Tuesday, Sept 22. https://fallcolorguy.org/

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are filing a lawsuit over being denied access to the White House as of Saturday.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-ban-ms-now-media-cnn-politico-72f9acf68244ca70e9078d9d3661c722?

Your VOTE counts: Register to vote or update your voter information, soon.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Unaffiliated voters now make up nearly 4 in 10 registered voters in the state.

Over half of voters aged 18 to 25 are registered as unaffiliated in North Carolina.

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

BTW: Perry Lowe Farms near Wilkesboro opens this Labor Day weekend!!!!

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ at wbfj.fm

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

Thanks to Rhett Kyle, Family and Consumer Science Agent with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show, sharing more about TWO workshops this week…

Financial Literacy Workshop = Protecting your identity: How to avoid Identity Theft

Wednesday, Sept 23 at Oak Street Health, 2668 Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem.

Facilitated by Rhett Kyle with the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/114878/

Teen Workshop: ‘Saving for Your Goals and Your Future’

Thursday, Sept 24 from 4pm – 5pm

Southside Branch Library on Bucannon Street in Winston-Salem

Dollars & Decisions facilitated by Rhett Kyle, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Phone: 336 703-2850 https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) the holiest day of the year in Judaism, focused on fasting, prayer, and repentance. Yom Kippur began last night thru sunset this evening.

As Christians, we believe in the atonement once and for all by the one, true Lamb…and His name is Jesus

‘And He [that same Jesus] is the propitiation for our sins [the atoning sacrifice that holds back the wrath of God that would otherwise be directed at us because of our sinful nature–our worldliness, our lifestyle]; and not for ours alone, but also for [the sins of all believers throughout] the whole world’

1 John 2: 2 Amplified Bible

Read more: https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/bible-study/what-is-atonement-and-why-is-it-necessary.html