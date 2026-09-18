Friday News September 18, 2026

Today is National Cheeseburger Day

Lots of deals today at McDonald’s, Burger King and yes…Buffalo Wild Wings.

https://www.charlotteonthecheap.com/national-cheeseburger-day/

Two weeks until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair, Friday, October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

‘Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down’

…happening Today from 9am – 3pm at the Goodwill location on University Parkway in Winston‑Salem.

Veterans can have one-on-one, same‑day access to VA benefit experts. Additional services will be available to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/events/veterans-benefit-live-homeless-veterans-stand-down

‘Celebrate Life’ event benefitting Triad Pregnancy Care

…the Saturday (Sept 19) from 9am – 11am at King’s Cross Church on Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro. Support women. Save lives. Fuel hope.

This is a family-friendly event. Your generosity helps fuel ‘Ruby Marie’, their mobile pregnancy care center, providing free ultrasounds, compassionate care, and real hope to women in need. Register here bit.ly/tpcwalk26

Village of Tobaccoville celebrating 35 years this Saturday (Sept 19)

Noon to 4pm at the Tobaccoville Village Park (new section of the park off Doral Drive).

Over 60 local vendors and multiple food trucks.

An auto and tractor show, plus appearances by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Old Richmond Fire Department. Elvis tribute concert by Taylor Vaden

Family Fun: Kids’ games, door prizes, and free giveaways. https://tobaccovillenc.org/

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Miami TONIGHT in Winston-Salem. Kick off at 7:30pm.

Expect heavy traffic coming into Allegacy stadium / Deacon Blvd / University / Reynolds Park

High School Football: Reagan, Grimsley, Page and Andrews remain unbeaten going into Week 5 of Friday Football. https://ncfootballnews.com/

*After the game, turn up CrossRoad Radio at 10pm on WBFJ.

Roughly 1 in 10 Americans currently rent an off-site storage unit.

There are more self-storage units in America than all the McDonald’s,

Starbucks and Subway locations combined.

We all have A LOT of stuff. God owns it all – everything.

In Romans 11:36 (NIV), Paul reminds us that we are just ‘stewards’ of our stuff.

“For from Him and through Him and for Him are all things.

To Him be the glory forever! Amen”

Update: The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock to Linville Falls.

According to the Fall Color Guy, locations including Cone Manor, Price Lake, Rough Ridge, and the Linn Cove Viaduct are all accessible by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway heading into leaf season *Check out the Blue Ridge Parkway Interactive Map before you travel.

Autumn begins this Tuesday, Sept 22. https://fallcolorguy.org/

Rural Hall Area Plan – Public Input Sessions

The community is invited to attend a series of (4) public planning discussions to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the Rural Hall area.

The first public input meeting for the Rural Hall Area Plan Update is planned for this Wednesday (Sept 23) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the Rural Hall Town Hall.

Hosted by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services Department. https://www.cityofws.org/984/Rural-Hall-Area

Labcorp has received clearance from the FDA to begin offering a blood test designed to identify Alzheimer’s disease in people 55 and older.

This is the first and only FDA-cleared single-biomarker blood test, according to Labcorp.

Labcorp’s Elecsys pTau-217, developed by Roche Diagnostics, aids in identifying amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease for those with signs, symptoms or complaints of cognitive decline.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_71bdb21f-0bfb-4eef-8a36-6029feda9dc2.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, Sept 18….

St. Pius X Catholic Banquet Hall in Greensboro = 9am – 5pm

First Bank of High Point = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’. https://studentaid.gov/

You can pre-register now, with a projected launch date on or before October 1st.

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

Unaffiliated voters now make up nearly 4 in 10 registered voters in the state.

Over half of voters aged 18 to 25 are registered as unaffiliated in North Carolina.

Your VOTE counts: Register to vote or update your voter information, now.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Faith…Culture…Food…Fun

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival happening next Saturday + Sunday (Sept 26 + 27) from 10am – 6pm both days. Hosted by Bible Church of Clemmons on Harper Road.

Family friendly festival. Bounce castles, face painting, and games for the kids.

Experience Middle Eastern food and culture. Worship music (in English and Arabic).

Traditional dances (participation is encouraged).

*There is no admission fee, other than paying for food

Unity across language, culture and nationality.

In a world full of division and pride, we are able to come into intimate fellowship through the perfect redemptive work of Jesus on the cross.

Details and direction: https://bcclemmons.com/events/festival

*Special thanks to Kamil + Joelle Boullos sharing more about the

Middle Eastern Christian Festival on your Family Friendly Morning Show.