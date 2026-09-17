Thursday News September 17, 2026

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT your outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over 100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Final week of Summer. FALL (Autumn) begins next Tuesday (Sept 22).

Just over two weeks (15 days) until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair – Friday, October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

‘Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down’

…happening Today and Friday (Sept 17 + 18) 9am – 3pm at the Goodwill location on University Parkway in Winston‑Salem.

Veterans can have one-on-one, same‑day access to VA benefit experts. Additional services will be available to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

https://www.milvets.nc.gov/news/events/veterans-benefit-live-homeless-veterans-stand-down

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Sept 17…

Forbush High School in East Bend = 7:30am – 1pm

Guilford College UMC in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to a range of 3.75% and 4.00%, making borrowing money (think interest on credit cards and auto loans) more expensive across the board.

BTW: One more interest rate hike could come before the end of the year.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/fed-raises-rates-defying-trump-rcna598148

https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20260916a.htm

‘Purchase limits’?? Costco this week raised the prices of its store brand synthetic oil and placed maximum limits on synthetic oil purchases. A two-pack of Kirkland Signature full-synthetic motor oil 5-quart bottles is now $58 dollars, up from about $30 dollars the same time last year. Customers will be limited to two boxes of oil per week at Costco.

www.scrippsnews.com/science-and-tech/energy/retailers-put-new-purchase-limits-on-motor-oil-as-supply-crunch-continues#google

A vigil to honor Davion Fewell (fuel) is planned for this evening (7:30pm)

at Page High School in Greensboro. Davion is the Page High School student who passed away after being injured during a football game last week.

www.wxii12.com/article/dj-reader-foundation-pays-page-high-school-funeral-expenses/73747548

Tonight, is the FINAL stop of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ‘Library Tour’ from 6pm – 7pm at the Rural Hall Branch Library. Free and open to the public…

‘Come ask questions, share your thoughts, and see what the Forsyth County Sheriff’s

office has been up to. Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you!’

Unaffiliated voters now make up nearly 4 in 10 registered voters in the state.

Over half of voters aged 18 to 25 are registered as unaffiliated in North Carolina.

Your VOTE counts

Now is a great time to register to vote…or update your voter information.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

*Early voting starts Oct 15. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

‘Celebrate Life’ event benefitting Triad Pregnancy Care

…the Saturday (Sept 19) from 9am – 11am at King’s Cross Church on Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro. Support women. Save lives. Fuel hope.

This is a family-friendly event. Your generosity helps fuel ‘Ruby Marie’, their mobile pregnancy care center, providing free ultrasounds, compassionate care, and real hope to women in need. Register here bit.ly/tpcwalk26

Village of Tobaccoville celebrating 35 years this Saturday (Sept 19)…Noon to 4pm at the Tobaccoville Village Park (the new section of the park located off Doral Drive).

Over 60 local vendors and multiple food trucks.

An auto and tractor show, plus appearances by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Old Richmond Fire Department. Elvis tribute concert by Taylor Vaden

Family Fun: Kids’ games, door prizes, and free giveaways. https://tobaccovillenc.org/

It’s almost time to sign up for ‘FAFSA’.

You can pre-register now, with a projected launch date on or before October 1st.

https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

See You at the Pole 2026

…this Wednesday (Sept 23)

This year’s theme (verse) “Come to Me” from Matthew 11:28… https://syatp.com/