Home Songs and Stories with Sidewalk Prophets’ Dave Frey

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2023

“20+ years of making music & loving people.
Midwest roots with a Nashville zip code”

Dave Frey (like fry) is a singer / songwriter. He’s also the front man with the band Sidewalk Prophets. Dave shares with Verne (WBFJ) about his growing family, new music, Back-to-School memories and surviving summers in Nashville!

Songs and Stories Tour: Acoustic worship with Sidewalk Prophets
Sunday, August 6th (7pm) at Central Triad Church in Winston-Salem, NC.Ticket info at www.wbfj.fm
sidewalkprophets.com/

Listen to our interview…

 

 

 

