Monday News

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, July 31, 2023

Biscuitville has been named the “Best Fast Food Breakfast” and the “Best Regional Fast Food” in the United States, according to USA Today’s 10Best. Biscuitville was the only fast-food restaurant to win multiple awards on the list. The breakfast-time favorite was founded right here in the Piedmont Triad, and its headquarters is located in Greensboro. https://myfox8.com/news/food/biscuitville-named-best-fast-food-breakfast-best-regional-fast-food-in-the-united-states-by-usa-today/

Starting Today Alamance Church Road will be closed between Rotherwood Road and Bristol Road. The road is expected to be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through August 18th. During that time officials say they will be installing a storm water line. They advise drivers to use alternate routes during that time.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/alamance-church-road-closure-begins-july-31-between-rotherwood-road-and-bristol-road/83-fa1a8d83-6332-43ae-a0df-cb79b088431f

After weeks of preparation, The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club this week. The tournament will bring some of the sports biggest names to Greensboro and will wrap up on Sunday!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wyndham-championship-returns-to-sedgefield-country-club-this-week-greensboro/83-2305c2e7-491f-4084-88c9-39712e49516f

This coming Friday, August 4th, is the Third of Five Days for Free Entry at National Parks. Friday marks the anniversary of the Great Americans Outdoors Act. In honor of the bill signing anniversary, you won’t need to pay entrance fees at parks that usually require them. Fees will, however, still be necessary for overnight camping, cabin rentals, transportation, group day use and use of special areas. The next two free admission days are Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11, Veterans Day. https://myfox8.com/news/you-can-get-into-the-national-parks-for-free-this-week-heres-when/

Renters across the U.S. finally appear to be getting some relief, thanks in part to the biggest apartment construction boom in decades. Median rent rose just a 1/2% in June, year over year, after falling in May for the first time since the pandemic hit. Some economists project U.S. rents will be down modestly this year after soaring nearly 25% over the past four years. Realtor.com is forecasting that rents will drop an average of roughly 1% this year. But while down nationally, rents are still rising in many markets around the country, especially those where hiring remains robust.

https://myfox8.com/news/renters-get-relief-from-rising-prices-except-in-certain-us-cities/

People in Mt. Airy are cleaning up their community, after Saturday’s severe thunderstorm caused damaged throughout the area. Downed trees and debris are currently a common site for miles. Grant Atkins, the Pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Mt. Airy, say they had a huge tree toppled over on their front lawn. He says the tree knocked out power for the Church but was restored early Sunday morning. It could, however, still take days before things are completely cleaned up. https://www.wxii12.com/article/downed-trees-powerlines-mt-airy-saturday-severe-thunderstorm/44683925

If you see what appears to be an Extra Truck at any fires being fought in Winston-Salem, you’re exactly Right! The Winston Salem Fire Department is now using one of its vehicles to protect crews. The Mobile Air and Firefighter Support Truck is stocked with items to help firefighters cool down. This summer it’s being dispatched to any scene where a firefighter is wearing turnout gear. On a day when temperatures reach 90 degrees, it can get up to 107 degrees inside their gear. Safety first is what led the Winston-Salem Fire Department to start sending its Mobile Air and Firefighter Support Truck known as Air Resource 1 on the road more frequently.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-fire-department-using-vehicle-to-keep-crews-cool-in-heat/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny …High 89

Tonight: Partly Cloudy …Low 66

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny …High 87

Wednesday: Sunny …High 86