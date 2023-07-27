WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
July 27, 2023

‘Parenting Workshops for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’

Many older adults find themselves in the position of raising grandchildren and/or other minor relatives. The situation is often necessary and often comes with its own unique challenges.

Frandee Nicols, Kinship Care Coordinator with Senior Services in Forsyth County, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about ‘PASTA’ or ‘Parenting a Second Time Around’.

Senior Services is offering an eight-week study group for adults 55+ living in Forsyth County who are parenting their grandchildren or other minor relatives. These classes will help participants explore new options and opportunities, learn to overcome challenges as well as celebrate the joys of kinship caregiving.

Workshop Topics Include:
“It Wasn’t Supposed to be Like This”
“Rebuilding a Family”
“Grandparents and Teens Living Together”

DETAILS: The group will meet Thursdays (around lunchtime)
August 3–September 21 from 11:30 am–1:30 pm
Location: Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

www.seniorservicesinc.org/
Phone: 336-725-0907

