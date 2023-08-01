Tuesday August 1st News

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tonight is National Night Out. Many Law Enforcement Officers, First Responders, and Community Groups will host Parties, Cookouts, and Vigils for their Communities. Winston-Salem Police will participate at Town and Country Recreation Center starting at 6:00pm. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will meet with Community Members at Four locations, including Clemmons West Pool, Covington Park, Shallowford Square, and Runnymede Neighborhood. National Night Out is an annual opportunity for City Officials and the people they serve to build relationships.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/piedmont-triad-national-night-out/44697915

In an effort to tackle speeding issues in residential neighborhoods, the City of Greensboro has introduced yard signs as a creative and low-cost solution. The signs, with messages “Slow Your Roll” and “Slow Down,” aim to remind drivers to reduce speed and promote road safety. The distribution of these signs was based on feedback and complaints from residents regarding speeding problems. So far, the signs have been provided to the Randleman Neighborhood Association as well as in the areas of Stratford Road, Sedgefield Lakes and Erwin Street. Additional sign giveaways are planned during the upcoming National Night Out event on Tuesday. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/new-signs-placed-in-greensboro-to-get-drivers-to-slow-down/

You could soon be able to travel through Winston-Salem on train, thanks to a proposal to create new passenger rail routes in North Carolina. Members of the North Carolina Department of Transportation rail division met with the Winston-Salem mayor’s office and chamber of commerce, exploring the possibility of bringing passenger rail service to the city. The NCDOT hopes to hear back about the grant applications later this summer. If that funding comes through, the mayor says it could take more than five years before the project is complete. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-leaders-ncdot-passenger-rail-forsyth-county-amtrak/44693955

Novant Health Inc. is offering a sneak peek this week at the renovated Women’s and Children’s Institute within Forsyth Medical Center. Public tours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the first-floor lobby of the institute, which is located just past the gift shop. Novant said it is limiting the tours to expecting parents and “interested members of the public.” Participants can park in the visitor parking deck and enter on the first floor. https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-medical-center-offers-sneak-peek-at-renovated-womens-and-childrens-center/article_5c286126-2fca-11ee-b8c2-2ba2201d48d6.html

Multiple Winston-Salem businesses were evacuated after a gas main broke Monday morning. The main broke shortly after 11:00am in the area of Windsor Jewelers on Stratford Road. Officials shut down Stratford Road, between Knollwood Street and S. Westview Drive. The situation has since been corrected and it should be back to business as normal today. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/gas-main-break-in-winston-salem-prompts-police-to-evacuate-nearby-businesses/

Just about everywhere you look when you cross into Forsyth County, there’s some kind of construction. One week ago, the Eastbound Interstate-40 ramp to Union Cross Road was closed down as part of the Forsyth County Northern Beltway project, and workers have started to remove the pavement. This is an area that’s seen massive growth and development over the past several years, including new housing and businesses. The entire eastern section of the Northern Beltway Project, the loop around Winston-Salem with an estimated $1.74 billion price tag, isn’t scheduled to be done until 2026. The western section of the beltway doesn’t have an estimated completion date. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/ramp-closure-causes-frustration-in-forsyth-county/

What to Buy in August?! – Back to School Supplies… Summer Clothing… Laptops…

Patio Furniture… Garden Tools… Luggage… Air Conditioners… Early Labor Day Sales…

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/months/August/

A weathered object sticking out of the ocean in North Carolina has many people puzzled. It’s not the long-lost remains of the fictional city of Atlantis or a submarine periscope. If you’ve taken a vacation to the beach at Dare County this summer or visited the Pea Island Wildlife Refuge, you may have seen the boiler and smokestack of the steamer Oriental sticking out of the water. Oriental was built as a merchant ship in 1861 but rented to the Army as a troop transport instead. During a storm on May 16, 1862, she ran aground near Bodie Island. Everyone on board survived, but the ship and all her cargo were lost in the storm. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/what-is-this-old-object-sticking-out-of-north-carolina-ocean/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny …High 86

Tonight: Mostly Clear …Low 65

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny …High 86

Thursday: Partly Sunny w/chance Aft Showers …High 80