Wednesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Winston-Salem Street School is celebrating 20 years of changing lives.

The school has served students who may have experienced challenges and hardships that prevent them from succeeding in a traditional high school setting, equipping those students with the skills and education they need to become productive in the community. So far, more than 300 students have successfully completed the program and earned a high school diploma. One of Winston-Salem’s Unintentionally Best-kept Secrets, the Winston-Salem Street School is free for students. The upcoming school year will begin on August 28th. To find out more information about the program, wsstreetschool.org/about/overview

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-street-school-celebrates-20-years-of-changing-lives/44704956

Students at one Winston-Salem/Forsyth School will temporarily operate out of a new location. On Monday, board members approved to move Main Street Academy Students and Staff to the “Family Life Enrichment Center” at St. Peter’s World Outreach. Philo-Hill Magnet Academy Middle School students will relocate to the Main Street Academy campus to begin the 2023-24 school year during their scheduled renovation. The Family Life Enrichment Center at St. Peter’s has previously held a charter school capable of hosting 175 students and was determined to be a viable location. The tentative term for the temporary lease is 18 months. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/main-street-academy-in-winston-salem-moving-to-a-triad-church/83-ecaf92e3-c70a-4a77-bee5-c5307762ff67

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has reportedly been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, after battling blood clots around her lungs and legs. The 30-year-old singer was discharged Monday, with sources telling the outlet she’s purportedly “on the road to recovery” and is home. A cause for the blood clots is not yet known. As CBN News reported, the “Should’ve Been Us” singer cited Deuteronomy 31:8 in the subject of her original post. The verse reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/singer-tori-kelly-reportedly-released-hospital-after-scary-blood-clot-ordeal

The movie Sound of Freedom is very close to making $150 million in total domestic box office revenue. According to Box Office Mojo, the film garnered $12,409,300 in its fourth weekend of release. As of Sunday, the film’s box office receipts total $148,972,065. “Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support Sound of Freedom, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand,” said Brandon Purdie, head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. “We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we’re strongly positioned to go well past that.” https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/angel-studios-sound-freedom-continues-box-office-hit-nears-150m-mark

Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as U.S. gas prices continue to rise. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago. The Reason for This Price Hike?

According to One Official, “The Extreme Summer Heat we’ve experience this year so far actually keeps refineries from Making Refined Product. Refineries are typically designed to operate between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, they dial back the production for safety purposes, but then That Constrains Supply.” https://myfox8.com/news/ap-business/ap-why-are-gas-prices-rising-experts-point-to-extreme-heat-and-oil-production-cuts/



The Bar-B-Que is back! Back in September 2022, Archdale Bar-B-Que shut its doors after owner John McPherson said a combination of out-of-control prices, struggles with staffing and his own age made it too difficult to stay open. Monday morning, however, people in Archdale discovered the good news when they saw the open sign at the Surrett Drive restaurant. They decided to reopen the restaurant after hearing pleas from the community. As guests returned to Archdale Bar-B-Que on Monday, they hugged staff and then enjoyed breakfast and sipped on coffee.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/archdale-bar-b-que-reopens-to-rush-of-longtime-customers/

West Mecklenburg Fire Department Officials completed a Door Dash delivery after a driver was involved in an accident. Around 9:30pm, Fire Officials and Medics responded to a car accident involving two drivers. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers was a woman who was picking up an order from McDonald’s to make a Door Dash delivery. After treating the drivers for their injuries, the Fire Department went the extra mile and completed the delivery. They figured, “Why NOT?”, since it was only 7 minutes away. One Fire Official later said, “There are numerous things we can do that simply aren’t related to putting out a fire or helping someone in a medical emergency. It Really comes down to Community First.” https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-fire-department-completes-door-dash-delivery-after-driver-got-into-an-accident/

A child discovered a partial jawbone in the surf in the town of Duck, North Carolina. The child’s family handed it over to a lifeguard, who then gave it to the Town of Duck Police. Officials sent pictures of the jawbone to the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Based on the teeth, the pathologist offered a preliminary opinion that the jawbone belonged to a human. The pathologist also classified the bone as historic, saying the person likely did not live in modern times. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/child-finds-part-of-human-jawbone-on-north-carolina-beach-pathologist-says-its-a-historic-find/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny …High 85

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy …Low 69

Tomorrow: Chance of Showers / Aft T-Storms …High 78

Friday: Showers Likely …High 78