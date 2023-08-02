Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! I hope all of you are having a wonderful summer! For me, August is a month that refreshes my soul with the certainty of God’s faithfulness. Sixteen years ago tomorrow, I stood in front of a judge in Kazakhstan and explained why I should be allowed to adopt my daughter, Lexa. There were mounds of paperwork and months of prayer that led me to those crucial moments in the courtroom. Through an interpreter, I told the judge how much love I would give Lexa, the educational opportunities she would receive, and the caring, supportive extended family that awaited her arrival. I remember the feeling I had when the judge announced their decision and I knew that Lexa was mine. The joy and gratitude were indescribable. I knew that God had led me to that moment and that He would continue to guide us forward. Being a parent brings new challenges every day. But, thankfully, God doesn’t change. On days when I am feeling a bit overwhelmed or worried about a situation at hand, I renew my strength by looking back on all that He has brought me to and all that He has brought me through. No matter what lies ahead, we can rejoice in the fact that God is the same yesterday, today, and forever…

Lana