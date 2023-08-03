Thursday News

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, August 3, 2023

Most students in the Piedmont Triad will be back in the classroom in a few weeks. But there will be some challenges getting them there. The Problem? A Lack of Bus Drivers! Davie County Schools needs 6 Drivers / WSFC Schools needs 68 Drivers (Along with the need of Substitute Drivers). Interested? Find out more by clicking on the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) announced its officers are working 12-hour shifts. Assistant Chief Katie Allen says staffing shortages are the reason for the new shift change. WSPD said it’s working to find new ways to allocate its personnel to make sure residents of Winston-Salem are safe. Chief Allen also said the department has evaluated all options for staffing, saying the officers have provided feedback and input, in order to come up with a new schedule that meets the needs of both the officers and the community. https://www.wxii12.com/article/wspd-12-hour-shifts/44720884

The Wyndham Tournament, which officially starts Today, will see a 156-Player Field competing for a Prize Purse of $7,600,000. Defending Champion, Tom Kim, will Not be seen playing at the Sedgefield Country Club because of a Grade 1 ankle tear that he suffered during the Open Championship. Just a Few of the Pro’s you’ll want to pay Close Attention to, then, During the Tournament are – Shane Lowry… Sam Burns… and Justin Thomas. https://www.sportskeeda.com/golf/5-players-watch-2023-wyndham-championship

People in North Carolina know how to eat, and it should be no surprise that several successful fast-food chains started in the Tarheel State. After the accolades concerning Biscuitville, which began right here in the Tarheel State – Some folks reminded us that – Cook Out, the popular drive-thru style restaurant got Its start on Randleman Road in Greensboro in 1989. Since then, Cook Out has now expanded across the nation with locations in 10 states. And, of course, we can Never forget the beloved Krispy Kreme which opened its first storefront at 534 South Main Street in Winston-Salem in 1937 founded by Vernon Rudolph. Like I said, People in North Carolina KNOW how to eat! https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/these-fast-food-chains-were-founded-in-north-carolinas-piedmont-triad/

West Forsyth replaced Brad Bullard, its recently resigned baseball coach, with a familiar name who coached him and coached under him. Titans athletics director Mike Pennington on Monday announced the promotion of assistant Kevin McIntosh. McIntosh, who graduated from West Forsyth in 1996, played for Brian Holt and returned in 2001 to begin a 12-season stint as an assistant under Randy Pope that lasted until Pope left after the 2013 season. His ties to West Forsyth run deep; his parents, brothers and wife went there, and his two children currently attend West Forsyth. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/baseball/kevin-mcintosh-named-west-forsyth-baseball-coach-replaces-brad-bullard/article_8af41280-3073-11ee-9437-3f242a95e4c1.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Lexington City Schools is requiring all students to carry clear bags when the school year begins. They announced clarifications to their policy on August 2nd. Students can use any bag of their choosing as long as it’s made of plastic vinyl mesh or a similar transparent material. The bag can have colored elements like stripes, straps, mesh pockets or leather-reinforced corners as long as visibility through the bag is maintained. And if the public is attending an event held by Lexington City Schools, they are Also required to adhere to the clear bag protocol. Lexington City Schools and Cory Holt Foundation are providing free backpacks to families in need of assistance on August 5th from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Lexington High School. Parents and guardians unable to attend can still obtain resources by contacting their child’s school.

