Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, August 4, 2023

Waiting at the DMV can be a frustrating experience, but the good news is that not every location comes with never-ending lines. To help meet the needs of a busy summer, the DMV has 16 offices open on Saturdays. Half of those have been wait-free. THREE of those in Our Area are:

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-dmv-offices-no-wait/44729115

Students across the Piedmont Triad are going back to school. Parents might need to brush up on things like: School Bus Safety and School Bus Law; When to Stop for a School Bus; Immunizations; School Calendars; Shopping Lists; Helpful Sites and Numbers; Bullying Resources, High School Football and even What’s NEW with Schools. Click the Link to this story in our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for All you Need to Know! https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-back-to-school-guide-bus-safety-immunizations-shopping/44663104

Scientists say they have completed the first experiment on growing watermelons. You may be thinking… “SO?”—RIGHT? – But THESE Watermelons are the Southernmost Watermelons Ever… in the Harshest Conditions of – ANTARCTICA!

It took 103 days for six plants – grown by scientists of AARI’s 68th Russian Antarctic Expedition – to produce eight ripe watermelons under harsh conditions.

“Naturally, all polar explorers were glad to remember the taste of Summer.”

https://www.fox26houston.com/news/antarctica-watermelons-bloom-coldest-place-on-earth?taid=64cc23774127ea0001e5514a&utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=trueanthem&utm_source=twitter

REMINDER: All National Parks will be free to enter on Friday. If you can’t find the time to visit one of the nation’s parks Friday, you’ll have another chance to visit for free on National Public Lands Day (Sept. 23) or Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/accessibility/4135180-all-national-parks-will-be-free-to-enter-on-friday/

TRAFFIC: I-40 West is Closed near Greensboro from Exit 218, Freeman Mill Road, to Exit 214, West Wendover Avenue, due to a crash. The road is expected to Reopen by 10:00 AM – DETOUR: Motorists Must take Exit 219 for I-85 BUS South. Take Exit 33 for I-73 North. Use I-73 North to re-access I-40 West.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Morning Rain then Mostly Cloudy …High 84

Tonight: Partly Cloudy …Low 67

Tomorrow: Patchy Fog then Most Sunny …High 88

Sunday: Mostly Sunny w/Aft Storms …High 90

Then pretty much “Ditto” for Monday’s beginning of the Work Week