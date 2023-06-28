WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 July 2, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 28, 2023

Staying Safe Outdoors

Wilderness medicine expert, Dr Seth Hawkins shares some important life saving safety tips while enjoying the outdoors this Summer with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show).

Dr Hawkins, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, is also medical director for N.C. State Parks.

Topics covered…

Rip Currents                                                                                                   Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke                                                                   Use caution (and common sense) while working and playing outside this summer during extreme heat.

Links: https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

 

Plus…

 

Winston-Salem distinguishes itself as the ‘City of Arts and Innovation’.

Sometimes the most fun trips just happen to be ‘daytrips’, exploring local cities and towns!

Verne chats with local author Tina Firesheets about her fun, resource book ‘100 Things to Do in Winston-Salem”

Some of the suggested things to do in Winston-Salem include…

Watch a Film under the Stars at Reynolda

Cheer for the Dash and the Disco Turkeys

Get Loud at the Madhouse

Stand at the Site of the Nation’s First Fourth of July Celebration (Old Salem)

Score Some World-Class Tennis

 

Tina Firesheets has been a writer and editor in the Piedmont Triad area since the late ’90s.

Book signing event: Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Sunday, July 16 (2-3pm)

https://www.reedypress.com/shop/100-things-to-do-in-winston-salem-before-you-die/

 

Plus…

 

“The Unquenchable Thirst For Freedom”

As we approach July 4th and America’s Independence, the world yearns to be ‘free’.

But, true freedom is actually found in a relationship with Jesus Christ.

‘A Word With You’ with Ron Hutchcraft (Ron Hutchcraft Ministries)

Listen now: https://hutchcraft.com/a-word-with-you/your-most-important-relationship/the-unquenchable-thirst-for-freedom-8932

 ‘So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed’ John 8:36 NIV

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 2, 2023)

