The Carolina Weddings Show

wbfj-verne
August 16, 2023

The Carolina Weddings Show

Two locations. Two dates…

Sunday (Aug 20) at the Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday (Aug 27) in Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

www.33bride.com

 

“Helpful tips for current trends such as a pop of pattern, from decor to dresses/tuxes with a high impact on florals this season. Colors are trending toward neutral to bold: greens, blues, browns, taupe & pink. Fashions for men, women, girls & boys. Lots of vendors (DJ’S, caterers, photographers). Plus, learn more about Honeymoon get away options…”  -Patty Kullman (Fashion Coordinator)

*‘Wedding Wednesdays’ on WBFJ (Aug 16 + Aug 23)

 

