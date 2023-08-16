The Carolina Weddings Show
Two locations. Two dates…
Sunday (Aug 20) at the Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday (Aug 27) in Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
“Helpful tips for current trends such as a pop of pattern, from decor to dresses/tuxes with a high impact on florals this season. Colors are trending toward neutral to bold: greens, blues, browns, taupe & pink. Fashions for men, women, girls & boys. Lots of vendors (DJ’S, caterers, photographers). Plus, learn more about Honeymoon get away options…” -Patty Kullman (Fashion Coordinator)
*‘Wedding Wednesdays’ on WBFJ (Aug 16 + Aug 23)