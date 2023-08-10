Thursday News for August 10, 2023

BACK-to-SCHOOL: Surry County Schools

The Surry County Agricultural Fair continues through this Sunday (Aug 13) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy. https://www.surrycountyagfair.org/index.html

Today is S’mores Day 😊

Major prayer concern. At least 36 people have been killed in catastrophic wildfires raging across the Hawaiian island of Maui. Hundreds of families have been displaced. Locals and visitors are struggling to leave as power and communication services have been knocked out in parts of the island. CNN

Praise: An American nurse (Alix Dorsainvil) and her daughter were released on Wednesday after being kidnapped nearly two weeks ago in Port au Prince, Haiti, according to a statement from the non-profit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/american-christian-nurse-daughter-finally-freed-after-being-kidnapped-haiti

Need to lower your blood pressure? A new study suggests exercises that engage muscles without movement — such as wall squats and planks — may be best for lowering blood pressure. CNN

Americans have hit a new high in credit card debt, hitting the $1 trillion-dollar mark. The larger concern is credit cards are increasingly being used to pay down household bills. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/why-us-credit-card-debt-now-tops-1-trillion

On Thursday’s Focus on the Family broadcast…

Part 2 with Courtney Ellis with a focus on decluttering life, home & schedule. Courtney also describes why too many screens & too much technology is a form of clutter! *Listen to part 2 TONIGHT at 9pm right here on WBFJ!

Mess = Stress? A survey by the National Association for Professional Organizers found that over half of Americans (54%) are overwhelmed by their clutter. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-54-percent-of-americans-are-overwhelmed-with-clutter-and-dont-know-what-to-do-with-it-300019518.html

Thanks to Steve Rogers, director of special foods, at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show (7:35am) to encourage our listeners to sign up for ‘Food Contests’ at this year’s Carolina Classic – especially the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’. There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17).

Entry deadline is September 1, 2023! https://carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ contest is October 07.

The Carolina Classic Fair runs September 29 – October 08, 2023

https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

New COVID variant circulating.

The three key COVID-19 measuring sticks — ER visits, hospital admissions and wastewater samples — remain on the rise across the state as well as in the Triad, according to Wednesday’s update of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Meanwhile, hospital admissions in the Triad have reached a near four-month high.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/new-covid-variant-circulating-in-north-carolina/article

While COVID-19 has become prevalent since 2020, we are learning to live with it due to vaccines, antivirals, masks and other prevention tools, along with improved care for the very sick.

Covid boosters? Experts generally agree that people who are severely immunocompromised or older ‒ above 65 or 70 ‒ should get vaccine boosters

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/08/09/covid-rates-climb-but-no-reason-to-worry-experts-say/70544033007

Is my at home Covid test still good? This FDA website will give you updated info…

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list