Wednesday Word

A Mission Field

Test, test… testing!! The Local Flavors Summer Concert Series has been great this summer. Each Thursday night at the Food Court of Hanes Mall, two different artists take the stage to lift up the name of Jesus and ministered to the people in attendance. What an awesome opportunity WBFJ has been given and one we don’t take for granted. During a typical Thursday night , in addition to the people around the perimeter of the stage, you can see people sitting in the Food Court listening, singing along and even last week, I saw someone recording the concert with their phone! Hey, you never know who is watching and listening!

Only two more weeks remain before the curtain comes down on the Local Flavors Summer Concert Series for this year. Consider this your invitation to join us and pray that WBFJ continues to be His light at Hanes Mall or what we like to think of it as a mission field!!

In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.

(Matthew 5:16 – NIV)

Here are pictures of some of the artists that have performed this summer at the Local Flavors Summer Concert Series.

Kurt