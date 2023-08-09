WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 9, 2023

A Mission Field

 

Test, test… testing!! The Local Flavors Summer Concert Series has been great this summer. Each Thursday night at the Food Court of Hanes Mall, two different artists take the stage to lift up the name of Jesus and ministered to the people in attendance. What an awesome opportunity WBFJ has been given and one we don’t take for granted. During a typical Thursday night, in addition to the people around the perimeter of the stage, you can see people sitting in the Food Court listening, singing along and even last week, I saw someone recording the concert with their phone! Hey, you never know who is watching and listening!

 

Only two more weeks remain before the curtain comes down on the Local Flavors Summer Concert Series for this year. Consider this your invitation to join us and pray that WBFJ continues to be His light at Hanes Mall or what we like to think of it as a mission field!!

 

In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.
(Matthew 5:16 – NIV)

 

 

Here are pictures of some of the artists that have performed this summer at the Local Flavors Summer Concert Series.

 

Kurt

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 10, 2023

East Stokes Outreach Ministry

wbfj-verne
August 10, 2023

HEAVENLY CAKES

wdecker_wbfj
August 10, 2023

Thursday News for August 10, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 10, 2023

Wednesday News for August 09, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 9, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 8, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.