Wednesday News for August 09, 2023

BACK-to-SCHOOL: Rowan-Salisbury schools back to classes today!!

Power outages for Wednesday morning (as of 9am)

Rowan county = +2,500 homes without power

Breaking this morning…

Praise: An American nurse (Alix Dorsainvil) and her daughter have been released after being kidnapped two weeks ago in Haiti, according to a statement from the non-profit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti. “It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we confirm the safe release of our staff member and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti. Today we are praising God for answered prayer,” the statement said. https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/american-christian-nurse-daughter-finally-freed-after-being-kidnapped-haiti

Mess = Stress? A survey by the National Association for Professional Organizers found that over half of Americans (54%) are overwhelmed by their clutter.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-54-percent-of-americans-are-overwhelmed-with-clutter-and-dont-know-what-to-do-with-it-300019518.html

On today’s Focus on the Family broadcast…

Courtney Ellis will encourage all of us to follow her example in decluttering life, home & schedule. Courtney also describes why too many screens & too much technology is a form of clutter! *Listen and be encouraged at 9pm TONIGHT right here on WBFJ!

More Americans are tapping their 401(k) accounts because of financial distress, according to Bank of America data. The number of people who made a ‘hardship withdrawal’ jumped over 30% during the second quarter compared to a year ago. Inflation and rising debt are just some of the reasons.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/08/economy/401k-hardship-withdrawals/index.html

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat showing that earnings have dropped 30%. Inflation and growing competition are affecting alternative meat companies.

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night…

BTW: If you are wondering, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot last night were approximately one in 302.5 million. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mega-millions-jackpot-how-to-win/

(LOCAL) Red Donut Shop in Lexington has expanded with a storefront location in Welcome! The Red Donut Shop, on Old Highway 52 across from Kimono’s Japanese Restaurant in Welcome, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/red-donut-shop-opens-second-location-in-welcome

The Surry County Agricultural Fair begins TODAY (August 9) through Sunday (Aug 13) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy.

https://www.surrycountyagfair.org/index.html

Pro-tennis coming to the Twin city. The Winston-Salem Open is just 10 days away. Bring three non-perishable food items or five school supply items and get a FREE ticket for opening day of the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday, Aug. 19!

*Supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and The Educator Warehouse. The Winston-Salem Open runs August 19 – August 26, 2023.

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/

Swimming at Hanging Rock Lake (at Hanging Rock State park) will be limited throughout the rest of August due to a lack of available lifeguards. Boats and canoes will remain available for rent to go out on the lake on all normally scheduled days. Days available for swimming on their Park Facebook.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/limited-swimming-at-hanging-rock-for-the-rest-of-august/

‘Serving the least of these’

(NYC) When the sidewalk in front of Uncle Paul’s Pizza became a makeshift resting place for asylum seekers awaiting shelter, instead of objecting, the owner graciously treated the migrants to his specialty – homemade pizza and salad – seeing a reflection of himself in the migrants. You see, Dino Redzic the owner of Uncle Paul’s Pizza is a former refugee from the former country of Yugoslavia. Dino arrived in the U.S. some 30 years ago without funds but driven by the American Dream. Today (30 years later) a legal citizen and thriving entrepreneur, Dino refuses to abandon asylum seekers -seeking refuge near his pizzeria – recalling his own journey.

“We aren’t entitled to anything, we just got an opportunity and I believe these people are here for the very same thing,” Dino telling NewsNation.

(BTW: Uncle Paul’s Pizza is attached to the Roosevelt Hotel, a 19-story building currently functioning as an intake center and shelter for migrant families.)

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/pizzeria-serves-up-slice-of-hope-amid-new-yorks-migrant-crisis/

In Matthew 25:35-40, Jesus sharing with His disciples saying…

“For I was hungry

and you gave me something to eat,

I was thirsty

and you gave me something to drink,

I was a stranger

and you invited me in,

I needed clothes

and you clothed me,

I was sick

and you looked after me,

I was in prison

and you came to visit me.’

…‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did

for one of the least of these…you did for me.’ -Jesus