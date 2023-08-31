Thursday News for August 31, 2023

Today is the final day of August.

Back-to-School Watch out for kids at the bus stop this week.

Fall officially begins Sept 22. Pumpkin spice is already here!!!!!

AAA: Expect more people traveling over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The ‘busiest time days’ will be later this afternoon, Friday (Sept 1) and Labor Day Monday (Sept 4). Meanwhile, this Saturday and Sunday will be the least crowded travel days. https://www.travelpulse.com/news/features/the-best-and-worst-times-to-travel-over-labor-day-weekend

Go Deacs: Wake Forest gearing up for their home opener against Elon TONIGHT. Kick off for the sold-out game at Allegacy Stadium will be 7pm. (ACC Network)

*Expect extra traffic volume around Deacon Blvd, University and Reynolds Blvd. https://godeacs.com/news/2023/8/29/know-before-you-go-elon

JOB: Are you a night owl with extreme attention to detail? The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is HIRING a Data Entry Operator for a 4 pm-12 am shift. Apply now at: https://jobs.expresspros.com/job/14160942

UPDATE: Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh) still a Tropical storm moving out into the Atlantic.

Thousands without power in northern Florida and parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Portions of the Outer Banks will remain rather wet and breezy thru the afternoon.

Praying for those displaced and dealing with storm damage from the once category 3 Hurricane. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/tropical-storm-idalia-path-florida-08-31-23?utm_source=trendbar

Good News: Beach forecast Friday through the Labor Day weekend…

Sunny skies with HIGHS in the 80s

Prayers for Sarah Young.

The author of the highly successful “Jesus Calling” devotionals, Sarah Young, is in “rapidly failing” health, according to her publisher Thomas Nelson.

The 77-year-old author has made few public appearances over the past 10 years because of her struggle with Lyme disease and other health complications.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/jesus-calling-author-rapidly-failing-health-publisher-reveals?

Lauren Daigle is bring something extra special to Greensboro in December.

Her “Kaleidoscope” tour has partnered with KultureCity, to provide “sensory rooms” at each venue for those with sensory needs.

The rooms will include bean bags, visual light panels and custom artwork.

And…the sensory rooms will remain at each venue, after the concert!

BTW: 1 in 6 individuals have a sensory need or an invisible disability such as PTSD, autism, dementia, and strokes just to name a few.

Lauren Daigle and her “Kaleidoscope” tour coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on December 7t All the info on our website, wbfj.fm

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-lauren-daigle-coming-greensboro-coliseum-inclusive-tour/44952789?utm

Thanks to Corporal Curry and K-9 officer ‘Susie’ for stopping by the

WBFJ Morning Show this morning sharing more about ‘K-9s and Coffee’.

*The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their ‘K-9s and Coffee’ event this Saturday (Sept 2) from 9 am to 1 pm at Tanglewood Park (concert shell area) in Clemmons! Live K9 Demos, informational booths, plus local food trucks!

-Learn more at a link on our News Blog https://fb.me/e/Snf9xe5x

Did you get a glimpse of that ‘full moon’ last night (or early this morning)?

The rare ‘Blue moon’ will still appear ‘full’ tonight into Friday morning.

*There are four full moons remaining, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

The fourth and final supermoon in 2023 will be September 29.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar

Making the grade. Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth high schools are among the top 100 public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking released Monday. All three are part of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system. The Early College of Guilford was ranked #1 public high school in the state…and country. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/atkins-reagan-west-forsyth-ranked-among-top-high-schools-in-the-state/article

Football is big in Lincoln, Nebraska.

But it was women’s volleyball that literally packed Cornhuskers’ stadium Wednesday night! More than 92,000 fans filled the stands (and part of the football field) to watch their lady Huskers volleyball match against Omaha.

The attendance of 92,003 actually set the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event. BTW: Nebraska won…

www.1011now.com/2023/08/31/volleyball-day-nebraska-sets-new-world-record-attendance-womens-sporting-event/