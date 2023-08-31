K-9s and Coffee at Tanglewood Park (Sept 2)

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their ‘K-9s and Coffee’ event this Saturday (Sept 2) from 9 am to 1 pm at Tanglewood Park (concert shell area) in Clemmons! Live K9 Demos, informational booths, plus local food trucks!

-Learn more at a link on our News Blog https://fb.me/e/Snf9xe5x

Thanks to Corporal Curry and K-9 officer ‘Susie’ for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday (August 31) sharing more about ‘K-9s and Coffee’.