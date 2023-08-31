WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home K-9s and Coffee at Tanglewood Park (Sept 2)

K-9s and Coffee at Tanglewood Park (Sept 2)

wbfj-verne
August 31, 2023

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their ‘K-9s and Coffee’ event this Saturday (Sept 2) from 9 am to 1 pm at Tanglewood Park (concert shell area) in Clemmons!  Live K9 Demos, informational booths, plus local food trucks!

-Learn more at a link on our News Blog  https://fb.me/e/Snf9xe5x

Thanks to Corporal Curry and K-9 officer ‘Susie’ for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday (August 31) sharing more about ‘K-9s and Coffee’.

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 31, 2023

Thursday News for August 31, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 31, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 30, 2023

‘Hope in the Heartache’ Ron Hutchcraft

wbfj-verne
August 30, 2023

Wednesday News for August 30, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 30, 2023

Tuesday News for August 29, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 29, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.