K-9s and Coffee at Tanglewood Park (Sept 2)
August 31, 2023
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their ‘K-9s and Coffee’ event this Saturday (Sept 2) from 9 am to 1 pm at Tanglewood Park (concert shell area) in Clemmons! Live K9 Demos, informational booths, plus local food trucks!
Thanks to Corporal Curry and K-9 officer ‘Susie’ for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday (August 31) sharing more about ‘K-9s and Coffee’.
