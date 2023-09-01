Friday News for September 01, 2023

Today is the FIRST day of September.

Nice Labor Day weekend ahead

Fall officially begins Sept 22. Pumpkin spice is already here!!!!!

UPDATE: As residents and officials across four states assess the damage from

Idalia (EE-DAHL-yuh) Samaritan’s Purse has crews on the ground in Florida (Pasco and Taylor counties) to assist with flood and wind damage.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responding-to-florida-communities-in-idalias-path/

Good News: Beach forecast through the Labor Day weekend…

Sunny skies with HIGHS in the 80s

AAA: Expect to pay more at the gas pumps. Gas prices are the HIGHEST since 2012.

AAA: More people traveling over the Labor Day weekend.

The ‘busiest travel days’, well Today (Sept 1) and Labor Day Monday (Sept 4). Good News: Saturday and Sunday will be the ‘least’ crowded travel days. https://www.travelpulse.com/news/features/the-best-and-worst-times-to-travel-over-labor-day-weekend

Buy now, or wait? Google Flights has releasing a new feature that will help travelers better determine the right time to book a flight – based on historical data when prices have typically been the lowest. Helping to answer the question – whether it’s better to book a flight now or wait for lower prices.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/28/google-flights-will-now-tell-you-when-its-the-cheapest-time-to-book/?guccounter

College Football (last night)

Go Deacs: Wake Forest over Elon (37-17) in the Deacs home opener Thursday night.

NC State winning on the road

Friday Night High School Football (Sept 1)

North Davidson at Davie

Ledford at Wheatmore

Oak Grove at Ragsdale

Starmount vs Forbush

Parkland vs Winston Salem Prep

East Forsyth hosting Reynolds

Mt Airy vs Surry Central

https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

That rare ‘Blue moon’ will still appear ‘full’ even tonight.

*There are four full moons remaining, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar

‘K-9s and Coffee’ hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

This Saturday (Sept 2) from 9 am to 1 pm at Tanglewood Park (concert shell area) in Clemmons! Live K9 Demos, informational booths, plus local food trucks!

-Details on the News Blog https://fb.me/e/Snf9xe5x

Thanks to Corporal Curry and K-9 officer ‘Susie’ for stopping by the

WBFJ studios (Thursday morning Aug 31) sharing more about ‘K-9s and Coffee’.

Savings: What to buy (and not buy) in September

Buy: Summer clothes. Expect deals on summer stuff, up to 70% off.

Don’t Buy: Fall clothes and boots, yet. Wait til November.

Buy: Appliances. New models are coming out.

Don’t Buy: Electronics. We will see better deals on Cyber Monday.

Buy: Outdoor essentials. Everything from patio furniture to lawnmowers to grills.

Don’t Buy: Toys and gaming consoles. Those deals start in October.

Buy: Mattresses. Three-day weekends are when mattresses and bedding go on sale. Between Presidents’ Day weekend, Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, you’ll find the deepest discounts.

Rossen Reports: https://www.wxii12.com/article/rossen-reports-what-to-buy-labor-day-sales/44965065

“Our children are NOT for sale”

‘Sound of Freedom’ the film that shines a light on the evils of human trafficking and children is still in the TOP 10 at the Box Office (#10) after 7 weeks in theaters.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out movie (and music) reviews from Focus on the Family

on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Gotta love the road-trip snacks! Not too messy, but still tasty…

What about the latest offering from Pringles – ‘Everything Bagel’ flavor.

“Bringing a mess-free burst of the combined flavors of an Everything bagel—toppings and all—to one easy-to-pick-up potato chip”. https://parade.com/food/pringles-flavors

But I bought it for the FRAME!

When a New Hampshire woman purchased a painting at a thrift store back in 2017 – for $4 dollars – little did she know that it was the REAL deal. The painting from N.C. Wyeth is now estimated to fetch as much as $250,000 at auction later in September. According to specialists at Bonhams Skinner auction house, the seller unknowingly purchased the work at a Savers thrift store in Manchester, New Hampshire, while searching for frames to reuse. The Wyeth painting had been stashed against a wall along with mostly damaged posters and prints, according to the auction house. https://www.cnn.com/style/nc-wyeth-ramona-thrift-store-tan/index.html