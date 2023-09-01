SUN@5 for Sept 03, 2023

Deep in our souls is an ache that longs to be noticed, filled, transformed. And that ache boils down to these three fundamental questions.

Will I have enough?

Am I enough?

Do I matter?

Tommy Brown’s latest book breaks down the passage from Matthew 4:1-11 with Jesus in the wilderness and how He dealt with temptation.

‘The Ache for Meaning, How the Temptations of Christ Reveal Who We Are and What We’re Seeking”

Listen to our conversation…

Tommy Brown is the pastor for spiritual and community formation at Generations United Church in Freeport, Florida. He has a BA in pastoral ministry and master’s degrees in divinity and management. Tommy is also the author of The Seven Money Types: Discover How God Wired You to Handle Money.

www.tommybrown.org/

Plus…

Joy Prom Winston-Salem

Executive Director Shelley Hundley and Gina Miller share more about the upcoming Joy Prom, a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community happening Saturday, September 23 (6-9:30pm) https://www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

Location: Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball)

NOTE: Volunteers are still needed to serve at Joy Prom 2023

There are many different ways that people can volunteer from set-up to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening, cleanup and breakdown, etc. To volunteer or donate:

https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index?need_id=841195&need_init_id=2498&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=70142cdc-203e-47a1-b21f-4b06466b916e

