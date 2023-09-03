‘The Ache for Meaning’ by Tommy Brown

Deep in our souls is an ache that longs to be noticed, filled, transformed. And that ache boils down to these three fundamental questions.

Will I have enough?

Am I enough?

Do I matter?

Tommy Brown’s latest book ‘The Ache for Meaning, How the Temptations of Christ Reveal Who We Are and What We’re Seeking’, breaks down the passage from Matthew 4:1-11 with Jesus in the wilderness and how He dealt with temptation.

Tommy Brown is the pastor for spiritual and community formation at Generations United Church in Freeport, Florida. He has a BA in pastoral ministry and master’s degrees in divinity and management.

Tommy is also the author of The Seven Money Types: Discover How God Wired You to Handle Money. www.tommybrown.org/

*As heard o Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 03, 2023)