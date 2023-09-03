WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘The Ache for Meaning’ by Tommy Brown

‘The Ache for Meaning’ by Tommy Brown

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

Deep in our souls is an ache that longs to be noticed, filled, transformed. And that ache boils down to these three fundamental questions.

Will I have enough?
Am I enough?
Do I matter?

Tommy Brown’s latest book ‘The Ache for Meaning, How the Temptations of Christ Reveal Who We Are and What We’re Seeking’,  breaks down the passage from Matthew 4:1-11 with Jesus in the wilderness and how He dealt with temptation.

Listen now…

Tommy Brown is the pastor for spiritual and community formation at Generations United Church in Freeport, Florida. He has a BA in pastoral ministry and master’s degrees in divinity and management.
Tommy is also the author of The Seven Money Types: Discover How God Wired You to Handle Money.    www.tommybrown.org/

*As heard o Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 03, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

FAITHFEST 2023 with Craig Church

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ (SEPT 25)

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

Joytime 2023 Women’s Retreat

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 1, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 1, 2023

SUN@5 for Sept 03, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 1, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.