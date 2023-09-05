Tuesday News

WBFJ NEWS Tuesday September 5, 2023

Thousands of pounds of smoked sausage products and frozen chicken strip entrees are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with foreign matter. Hillshire Brands is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products for potential contamination. The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about bone fragments in the product. North Carolina is indeed One of the States where the product was sold. For complete details concerning the recall numbers, check out our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

https://myfox8.com/news/smoked-sausage-product-chicken-strip-meal-recalled-due-to-possible-contamination/

Need a way to get rid of the Monday blues? Starting the week with a free coffee can’t hurt. From every Monday from now until the end of October, Dunkin’ is giving out a free medium cup of iced or hot coffee with any purchase. You can buy a donut, bagel, breakfast sandwich or any other item to qualify. To cash in on the deal that is brewing up, you must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member. You can become a member by creating an account on the Dunkin’ app or enrolling on the website.

https://myfox8.com/news/dunkin-is-giving-out-free-coffee-every-monday-heres-how-to-get-it/

A popular staple of Greensboro is moving out of town. McKay’s, the used bookstore where you can find any number of treasures from books to DVDs to vinyl, announced on Friday that their Battleground Avenue location will shut its doors and move down the interstate to Mebane. The relocation will happen in the early months of 2024, so don’t mourn just yet. The Mebane location is a newly constructed building on Wilson Road and will boast 35,000 square feet, tripling the Greensboro location’s capacity. Winston Salem’s McKay’s moved into their Current building on Jonestown Road back in 2019 and is thriving in it’s location.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/popular-used-bookstore-announces-move-from-long-time-greensboro-location/

Before you scan that QR Code you Might want to know that the Better Business Bureau is warning folks about fake QR code stickers being placed over parking meters, restaurant menus, and more. Look for fake QR codes on parking meters, restaurant menus, and impersonation letters. Protect yourself from QR code scams by • Staying on Guard • Check for tampering– see if there is a sticker QR code that is on top of the real code • Check website URL • Download QR code app.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/qr-code-scams-bbb-better-business-bureau-stickers-menus-restaurants-parking-meters-fake-sites-links-malware/83-8b61071b-eb89-4b45-98d1-300be4ce8a50

The Budget Inn on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem no longer resembles a motel. Demolition is almost finished to make room for 72 affordable housing units. The Shalom Project gained ownership of the property in May and believes providing affordable housing is one step toward putting a dent in the crisis. As for the Budget Inn, the Shalom Project owns the property, but will not manage the housing units. Housing costs will be based on approximately 30 percent of a tenant’s income. https://myfox8.com/news/shalom-project-providing-affordable-housing-in-winston-salem/

Forget ‘Mamaw’ and ‘Pawpaw.’ What are North Carolina’s most popular nicknames for Grandparents? We’ll get to that, but first, One grandchild’s beloved “Nana” in Nevada may have been referred to as “Bubbe” if they lived in New Jersey, for instance. When it comes to the overall most popular nicknames, excluding just “Grandma” and “Grandpa,” the survey found that “Nana” and “Papa” dominate. In North Carolina, however, the top nickname for grandmothers was “Grammy,” which it shares with Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois and North Dakota. For grandfathers, the most popular nickname in the state was Pop-Pop, which it shares with Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/forget-mamaw-and-pawpaw-here-are-north-carolinas-most-popular-nicknames-for-grandparents/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 94

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 70

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 94

Thursday: Mostly Sunny w/slight chance storms … High 92