Thursday News for May 15, 2025
“Taste and see that the Lord is good” Psalm 34:8
Experiencing God’s goodness firsthand.
As we trust in Him, we discover His blessings.
Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15)
Flags are a half-staff today to honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and remember those who have passed ‘in the line of duty’.
It’s National Police Week.
A time to remember, support and thank law enforcement who serve on the front lines to protect our families and keep our communities safe.
Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen counts are back up in MODERATE range.
https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx
*The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through the weekend (May 19). Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!
www.wspa.com/news/local-news/move-over-or-get-pulled-over-nc-state-launches-new-law-campaign-to-raise-awareness
American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, May 15, 2025
Shining Light Academy, Wendover Ave, Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm
Memorial UMC, Randolph Street, Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm
Guilford College UMC, Fleming Road, Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm
Davie County Library, Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm
Bunker Hill UMC, Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. Pre-registration ends later TODAY (May 15)!
https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/
Election 101. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is hosting their 2025 ‘Election Academy’ beginning June 3 (over four Tuesday evenings) from 6pm – 8pm. The Election Academy is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how elections are prepared and conducted in Forsyth County. *The deadline to apply is this Friday, May 16, 2025 (336) 703-2800
https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=28674
Be part of Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries annual Prayer Circle…
Location: the Forsyth County Detention Center this Friday afternoon (May 16) at the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem.
Gather around 5:15pm. Prayer starts at 5:30pm (30 minutes).
Churches Praying on Church Street for those incarcerated in our community.
For more information, call (336) 759-0063 or email Brooke at brooke@forsythjpm.org
Details at https://forsythjpm.org/
The mission of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, to share Christ’s love and forgiveness
to transform lives, breaking the cycle of crime and punishment.