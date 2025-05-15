Thursday News for May 15, 2025

WBFJ Sharathon (Day 2)…our annual fundraiser

You can make your Faith Promise, right now, online at wbfj.fm.

And Thank You!!!!

“Taste and see that the Lord is good” Psalm 34:8

Experiencing God’s goodness firsthand.

As we trust in Him, we discover His blessings.

Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15)

Flags are a half-staff today to honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and remember those who have passed ‘in the line of duty’.

It’s National Police Week.

A time to remember, support and thank law enforcement who serve on the front lines to protect our families and keep our communities safe.

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen counts are back up in MODERATE range.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

*The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through the weekend (May 19). Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!

www.wspa.com/news/local-news/move-over-or-get-pulled-over-nc-state-launches-new-law-campaign-to-raise-awareness

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Shining Light Academy, Wendover Ave, Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm

Memorial UMC, Randolph Street, Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Guilford College UMC, Fleming Road, Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Davie County Library, Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bunker Hill UMC, Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. Pre-registration ends later TODAY (May 15)!

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Election 101. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is hosting their 2025 ‘Election Academy’ beginning June 3 (over four Tuesday evenings) from 6pm – 8pm. The Election Academy is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how elections are prepared and conducted in Forsyth County. *The deadline to apply is this Friday, May 16, 2025 (336) 703-2800

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=28674

Be part of Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries annual Prayer Circle…

Location: the Forsyth County Detention Center this Friday afternoon (May 16) at the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

Gather around 5:15pm. Prayer starts at 5:30pm (30 minutes).

Churches Praying on Church Street for those incarcerated in our community.

For more information, call (336) 759-0063 or email Brooke at brooke@forsythjpm.org

Details at https://forsythjpm.org/

The mission of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, to share Christ’s love and forgiveness

to transform lives, breaking the cycle of crime and punishment.