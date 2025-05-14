Wednesday Word

Sharathon: A Listener’s Perspective

It’s Sharathon once again at WBFJ-FM and for the next three days, with your help and God’s direction, faith promises will be made that will fund WBFJ-FM through 2025 and part of next year. Here’s how Sharathon looks and sounds through the eyes (or maybe in this case) the ears of you, the listener…

Understanding the Mission

I know your mission is to encourage, disciple and unify the body of Christ and I see that happening every day at WBFJ. First, encourage, I love how the “right song at the right time” encourages me. Secondly, disciple, WBFJ helps me understand God’s word better through all the songs…I love that! And finally, unify, that in itself is hard within the body of Christ, but you guys (with God’s help) seem to bring people together, including me, through concerts, community events and Sharathon!

Connecting with the Community

I consider this such a vital part of what WBFJ does and who you are. I realize WBFJ could just sit back and be a music box that plays my favorite Christian songs, but, then I would miss the fellowship with you all. Thank you so much for being in the community! It doesn’t go unnoticed and I appreciate it immensely! Also the local news, weather and traffic makes me feel a part of the radio station.

Contests, Cakes & Extra Curricular

I realize that WBFJ doesn’t have to offer these contests and other fun things, but I sure do like them and look forward to it each week! From Miles of Smiles, Cici’s Pizza Pledge, Ketchie Creek Birthday Bundle, Love Handles Anniversary Giveaways and seasonal promotions such as the Sweetheart Surprise and the “Where In The World Are You?” contest. I love them all!!

Special Programming

I love that WBFJ offers several special local programs or short features such as Crossroad Radio, Sunday @ 5 and Local Flavors. Local is good and I can connect with that. Thank you!!

Investing and feeling Valued

It’s true, I invest my money to things I value and choose to give my time to. I realize that WBFJ is such an essential part of my everyday life, that I am motivated to support it financially and I’m very grateful for what WBFJ provides for me and my family. I understand that it’s equal sacrifices, not equal gifts for everyone.

Making a Difference

I like being a winner and I want to be a part of something that is making a difference. It could be something that happens on a day-to-day basis, however, it could be something that has an eternal difference!

As a listener, what’s your story?

Kurt