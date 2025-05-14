Wednesday News for May 14, 2025

WBFJ Sharathon, our annual fundraiser

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen counts are back up for Wednesday.

*The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through the weekend (May 19). Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Shining Light Academy on Wendover Ave, Greensboro = 1pm – 5:30pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street, Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road, Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bunker Hill UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The City of Reidsville is still under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Due to an electrical failure at the city’s water treatment plant and a water main break.

Note: All schools in Reidsville are back in class today (WED). https://www.wxii12.com/

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. Pre-registration runs through this Thursday, May 15!

Whether you are new to homeschooling or have been homeschooling for years, there is something for you! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Election 101. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is hosting their 2025 ‘Election Academy’ beginning June 3 (over four Tuesday evenings) from 6pm – 8pm.

The Election Academy is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how elections are prepared and conducted in Forsyth County.

*The deadline to apply is this Friday, May 16, 2025

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=28674

For any questions, please call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at (336) 703-2800.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. Forsyth County Department of Social Services is distributing electric fans to eligible residents – while supplies last.

Questions? Contact DSS Adult Services at (336) 703-3501

https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28665

The eligibility criteria: Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be an adult age 60 yrs+ or an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being exists.

Update: Due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Helene, the IRS has further postponed a wide range of tax deadlines for taxpayers throughout North Carolina until Sept. 25, 2025. Previously, the deadline had been May 1, 2025, for Form 1040 filers, among many others. More info at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-further-postpones-various-tax-deadlines-to-sept-25-for-north-carolina-storm-victims

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

The Forsyth County Health Department is hosting walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students (through May 29) at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. For appointments call 336-703-3100.