Tuesday News for May 13, 2025

Some good news for allergy sufferers. The Tree, Grass and Weed pollen count will be in the LOW range for today and Wednesday! https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The City of Reidsville is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Due to an electrical failure at the city’s water treatment plant and a water main break.

All schools in Reidsville are closed for the day.

Unrelated, but, power outages due to ‘this’??? Over the past week, snakes have crawled into electrical ‘substations’ and shorted out equipment, causing several major power outages. One snake outage incident was Thursday night in Rolesville (NE Wake county), and the first was nearly a week ago in Durham. Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Wayne County were without power on Sunday night after a snake got into equipment and triggered an outage. Yikes!

The next Veterans Coffee event at RCR (event center) in Welcome happening Wednesday morning (May 14) starting at 9am. Doors open at 8am….

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. Pre-registration runs through this Thursday, May 15!

Whether you are new to homeschooling or have been homeschooling for years, there is something for you! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Amazon Pet Day(s) 2025 (May 13–14), Discounts on pet items including food, toys, grooming supplies, and accessories. https://clark.com/save-money/may-deals/?

Election 101. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is hosting their 2025 ‘Election Academy’ beginning June 3 (over four Tuesday evenings) from 6pm – 8pm.

The Election Academy is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how elections are prepared and conducted in Forsyth County.

*The deadline to apply is this Friday, May 16, 2025

For any questions, please call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at (336) 703-2800.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Internal Medicine

on Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2pm

Walkertown Branch Library on Main Street = 2pm – 6pm

Central Baptist Church on Highway 68 in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Jamestown UMC on East Main Street (Jamestown) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Hillsdale Church on Hwy 158 in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through the weekend (May 19). Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!