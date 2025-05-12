SUN@5: Seven Homes, a family Foster Care agency 

WHAT'S NEW
May 12, 2025

“Finding families for children, NOT finding children for families”

Seven Homes has been serving children and families involved in the foster care system in North Carolina for 30 years.

Kathryn Kiker, Community Engagement Coordinator with Seven Homes Foster and Adoption Care, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the need for Foster families.

Seven Homes, a family Foster Care and Adoption agency is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (May)

There are +10,000 kids currently in Foster Care in North Carolina, and only 4,000 foster families.

Learn more today! Call 336-378-8030

https://www.7homes.org/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 18, 2025)

