Monday News for May 12, 2025

Flood Watch for the Piedmont Triad

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall “likely”! http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!

The ‘Move Over’ law in North Carolina requires drivers to slow down and move over to another lane when an emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the roadway with lights flashing. Failure to do so could result in heavy fines.

*The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through May 19. www.wspa.com/news/local-news/move-over-or-get-pulled-over-nc-state-launches-new-law-campaign-to-raise-awareness

Thrive! Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. Whether you are new to homeschooling or have been homeschooling for years, there is something for you!

Knowledgeable and Inspiring Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun and Educational Teen Activities

Informative College Fair & Trades Fair https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Pre-registration runs through this Thursday, May 15! https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, May 12, 2025

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Monthly Veterans Coffee event at RCR (event center) in Welcome happening this Wednesday morning (May 14) from 9 – 10:30am. Doors open at 8am….

https://www.facebook.com/events/1682836658985814/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

*Thanks to Mark Hogsed, Executive Director with Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries,

for sharing about their annual Prayer Circle on the WBFJ Morning Show!!

“Remember those in prison as if you were in prison with them”

Hebrews 13:3

Be part of Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries annual Prayer Circle…

Individuals and church groups are invited to encircle the Forsyth County Detention Center this Friday afternoon (May 16) at the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

Gather around 5:15pm. Prayer starts at 5:30pm (30 minutes).

Churches Praying on Church Street for those incarcerated in our community.

For more information, call (336) 759-0063 or email Brooke at brooke@forsythjpm.org

Details at https://forsythjpm.org/

The mission of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, to share Christ’s love and forgiveness

to transform lives, breaking the cycle of crime and punishment.

(May 13–14) Amazon Pet Day(s) 2025, a 48-hour event

Discounts on pet items including food, toys, grooming supplies, and accessories.

Deep Discounts in May (Clark Howard) https://clark.com/save-money/may-deals/?

Did you feel the ground shake Saturday morning? A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported around 9a.m. on Saturday south of Knoxville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey,

NEW: U.S. and Chinese officials say they have reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and call a 90 day ‘pause’ so they can keep talking to resolve any disputes. The announcement sent U.S. stock futures, as well as Asian and European markets, all surging. https://cbn.com/news/us/us-and-china-agree-90-day-pause-tariff-war-russia-and-ukraine-may-meet-talks-turkey

May is Small Business Month!

“Shopping local makes cents”

When you shop at a local business, roughly two-thirds of money spent stays local. (For example: $68 of every $100 spent stays within that community).

Stats…

In the US, There are roughly 6 million ‘small businesses with employees’.

Close to half (49%) of small businesses have just one to four workers.

Small businesses – those with 500 employees or fewer – account for 99% of firms or businesses in the US, according to the Small Business Administration.

Some small businesses are family-owned (27%), but the vast majority are not, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

A number of Americans (47%) say they would be devastated if their favorite small business was not available, according to the latest US Census, Annual Business Survey

