FJPM annual Prayer Circle this Friday

wbfj-verne
May 12, 2025

“Remember those in prison as if you were in prison with them” Hebrews 13:3

Be part of Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries annual Prayer Circle this Friday.  Individuals and church groups are invited to encircle the Forsyth County Detention Center this Friday afternoon (May 16) at the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Gather around 5:15pm. Prayer starts at 5:30pm (30 minutes).  Churches Praying on Church Street for those incarcerated in our community.

For more information, call (336) 759-0063 or email Brooke at brooke@forsythjpm.org

Details at https://forsythjpm.org/

The mission of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, to share Christ’s love and forgiveness  to transform lives, breaking the cycle of crime and punishment.

 *Thanks to Mark Hogsed, Executive Director with Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, for sharing on Monday (May 12) on the WBFJ Morning Show!!

 

