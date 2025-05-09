Study: Moms need music

Flowers are nice. Dinner is yummy.

But what moms really ‘need’ this weekend m ay be a pair of headphones or ear buds (to listen to their favorite songs – as heard on WBFJ!)

When Edison Research asked women recently why they listen to music, the top two reasons women were “to relax” and “to be entertained”.

Moms were far more likely to use music to help them cope with difficult times in their lives. They use music as an escape

Mothers are also more likely to use music to connect with others.

*The data shows that most moms (80%) share music they love with their children.

Proverbs 31: 25-31

Strength and honor are her clothing; she can laugh at the days to come.

She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children arise and call her blessed;

her husband also, and he praises her:

“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”

Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;

but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

Some takeaways from Proverbs 31 ministries…

The Proverbs 31 woman is a woman of courage. She knows what she can control and courageously trusts God with what she cannot.

Proverbs 31 describes a woman who honors God by seeking Him in everything she does and trusting Him wholeheartedly with her life.

The Proverbs 31 woman strives for excellence in their work, relationships, and faith – demonstrating that it’s possible to live a life of both diligence and grace.