Friday News for May 09, 2025

College Commencements. Congrats to all of our graduates!

Winston-Salem State University (8:45am at the Joel Coliseum)

UNCG Commencement (10 am at the Greensboro Coliseum)

NC A+T State University

Tonight (May 9) at 6pm (Graduate students) Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday at 9am + 2:30pm (Undergrad ceremonies) at the Greensboro Coliseum

Salem College- Saturday (May 10) at 10am (in the historic May Dell)

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen in the MODERATE range for Friday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Lucky to be alive? Winston-Salem Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital last night. A tractor-trailer was going south on Highway 52 near Business 40 when a 2005 Toyota Camry crashed into the tractor-trailer and got stuck underneath the trailer section – and drug to the Rams Drive Bridge. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/driver-taken-to-hospital-after-crash-involving-tractor-trailer-on-us-52-winston-salem-police-say/

Longevity. Food Lion has more than 380 associates who are celebrating 30 to 50 years of service with the company this year, including two Thomasville associates – Matt Robertson, center store manager, and Jeffrey Jencka, produce sales manager, each have 30 years of employment with Food Lion. Associates celebrating a service milestone were recently honored by Food Lion, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/food-lion-recognizes-long-term-thomasville-store-associates/article_9100ec9c-0006-5a95-a12f-3a82966c3343.html?

Even with Hurricane Helene disrupting one-fourth of the calendar year, North Carolina set a domestic tourism record of $36.7 billion dollars in 2024.

“From our smallest towns to our largest cities, tourism means jobs for more than 50,000 small businesses and the self-employed. North Carolinians in all 100 counties benefit from the money that visitors spend here…” statement from the NC Commerce Department. https://www.thecentersquare.com/north_carolina/article

10 Years on Trade Street. A decade has flown by since the Mast General Store opened its location on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. A celebration is planned for this evening (May 9) with live music from the Martha Bassett Trio and food.

Local baseball: The Dash hosting Bowling Green in Winston-Salem

First Pitch at 6:30pm Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday at 2pm www.wsdash.com

Lexington: Traffic improvements have begun along Cotton Grove and Fairview.

The entire project is expected to take six months

Patience is running thin among some drivers trying to get to businesses and restaurants in the Plaza Parkway shopping center after construction began on Wednesday to add a right turn lane at the shopping center. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/patience-asked-for-as-fairview-drive-cotton-grove-road-traffic-improvements-begin-in-lexington/article

River Oaks Community Church hosting TWO events this Saturday.

*The ROCC 5K benefitting World Relief Triad, Saturday morning (8am)

Registration starting around 6:30am. Race / Run starting at 8am.

Pre-race Spaghetti dinner (youth fundraiser) Friday night 5-7pm

Sign up today: https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

*River Oaks Community Day (Saturday from 10am – 1pm) www.riveroakschurch.org

The WBFJ Mobile Music Machine with be cranking the tunes (7am – 1pm)!

Flowers are nice. Dinner is yummy.

But what moms really ‘need’ this weekend m ay be a pair of headphones or ear buds (to listen to their favorite songs – as heard on WBFJ!)

When Edison Research asked women recently why they listen to music, the top two reasons women were “to relax” and “to be entertained”.

Moms were far more likely to use music to help them cope with difficult times in their lives. They use music as an escape

Mothers are also more likely to use music to connect with others.

*The data shows that most moms (80%) share music they love with their children.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/why-mothers-turn-up-the-volume-edison-highlights-music-s-daily-role/article_ebfe64dd-93a1-41dc-8d13-ecb36c6962aa.html

Proverbs 31: 25-31 NIV / NKJV

Strength and honor are her clothing;

she can laugh at the days to come.

She speaks with wisdom,

and faithful instruction is on her tongue.

She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children arise and call her blessed;

her husband also, and he praises her:

“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”

Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;

but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

Some takeaways from Proverbs 31 ministries…

The Proverbs 31 woman is a woman of courage.

She knows what she can control and courageously trusts God with what she cannot.

Proverbs 31 describes a woman who honors God by seeking Him in everything she does and trusting Him wholeheartedly with her life.

The Proverbs 31 woman strives for excellence in their work, relationships, and faith – demonstrating that it’s possible to live a life of both diligence and grace.