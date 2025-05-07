WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 for May 11, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 7, 2025

May is Stoke Awareness Month

Dr Amy Guzik, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, will help us understand the symptoms of Stroke and why getting medical help fast is so critical.  Who is most at risk of stroke? As well as treatment and prevention!   Stroke remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the US.

Remember F.A.S.T. when it comes to Stroke…

Face: Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech: Is speech slurred or difficult to understand?

Time: Call 911 immediately

Dr Amy Guzik is the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor of Neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Resources: Comprehensive Stroke Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/c/comprehensive-stroke-center

Eating a heart-healthy diet is important to help manage your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Read more: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/changes-you-can-make-to-manage-high-blood-pressure/managing-blood-pressure-with-a-heart-healthy-diet

Understand stroke symptoms (American Heart Association) https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

 

Plus…

The future is bright for Smith Reynolds Airport.

Mark Davidson, Director of Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, shares some of the rich (almost 100 year) history and what’s on the horizon when it comes to aviation at Smith Reynolds.  From a Charles Lindbergh celebration in the late 20’s to busy commercial air traffic in the 1960s to flying taxis – the future is bright for Smith Reynolds Airport!   Smith Reynolds Airport is located on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem (in Forsyth County)   https://www.smithreynolds.org/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 11, 2025)

