REAL ID 101: Do I have one? Do I really need one?

After years of delays, beginning Wednesday (May 7), federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved ID to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

Do you have a Real ID?

The REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right- hand corner.

Do I really need a Real ID? The REAL ID is completely optional…

RESOURCES

Am I Real ID ready? https://www.dhs.gov/real-id

NC DMV https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx