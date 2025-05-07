WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 7, 2025

“Simply say yes or no…”

Matthew 3:57 God’s Word Translation

 

My family ordered a couple of pizzas for pick up at a local pizza spot, recently, after church service.

 

Once I got to the pizza location, I noticed that it was ‘hopping’. All the employees were extremely busy.

A young gal left her work station in the back and asked for the name with my order.

I had to say the name several times, due to the hum of the drink coolers and roar of the kitchen.

Then, she asked if I wanted a receipt.

I always get a receipt. I stash it in the van, then throw it away a month later!

 

I paused and said, “uhhh. I guess so.”

Did I mention that it was LOUD inside the pizza place.

The busy lady looked at me and said without thinking, “Yes or No”…

I kinda laughed and said, “Yes.”

 

Jesus during the Sermon on the Mount was teaching.

In Matthew 5:37, Jesus says, “Simply say yes or no. Anything more than that comes from the evil one”. In this context, Jesus emphasizing the importance of being truthful and honest in one’s speech (like oaths or allegiances).

Simply saying “Yes or No” also means we are authentic.

We are truthful.

We are people of integrity who live what we say.

And we are fully honest.

https://www.christianity.com/wiki/bible/why-is-it-important-to-let-your-yes-be-yes.html

 

-Verne

