Wednesday News for May 07, 2025

Chipotle, Sonic, McAlister’s, Insomnia Cookies…even Staples (supplies).

Several scriptures emphasize the importance of teaching and training children.

Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it”.

Deuteronomy 6:6-9: Instructs parents to impress God’s word on their children, teaching them diligently and talking about it constantly.

Ephesians 6:4: advises fathers not to exasperate their children but to bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen in the HIGH range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

May is skin cancer awareness month.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is offering FREE skin cancer screenings this evening (May 07) from 5:30pm –7:30pm at two locations…

Dermatology – Country Club in Winston-Salem (4618 Country Club Road)

Dermatology – Palladium in High Point (5826 Samet Drive, Suite 103)

No insurance required. No appointment required.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Davidson County Senior Services, Lexington = till 1:30pm

Davie County Community Park in Mocksville = till 2pm

Brookstown UMC, Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown = 1”30pm – 5:30pm

Calvary Moravian Church in downtown Winston Salem = 2pm – 6pm

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Old Hollow Road (WS)= 2 – 6pm

Pilot Mountain Elementary School (Friends Street) = 2pm – 6:30pm

After years of delays, beginning TODAY (May 7), federal agencies will be enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved ID to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

Do you have a Real ID? The REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right- hand corner.

Do I really need a Real ID? The REAL ID is completely optional…

WeightWatchers has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The 62-year-old dieting program has struggled with over $1 billion dollars in debt, a 12% decline in members and an inability to keep pace with more convenient weight loss drug options like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The process of choosing a successor to the late Pope Francis begins today in Rome. To maintain absolute secrecy, the Vatican plans to confiscate all electronic devices from the 133 participating cardinals and deactivate all mobile phone signals for the duration of the conclave.

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is now implementing a digital payment system for on-street parking with the PayByPhone app. Expect to pay $1.50 per hour to park.

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

Local baseball: The Dash hosting Bowling Green in Winston-Salem

First Pitch at 6:30pm tonight. www.wsdash.com

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

The Forsyth County Health Department is hosting walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students (through May 29) at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. For appointments call 336-703-3100.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. Forsyth County Department of Social Services is distributing electric fans to eligible residents – while supplies last.

Questions? Contact DSS Adult Services at (336) 703-3501

The eligibility criteria: Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be an adult age 60 yrs+ or an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being exists.

Streaming date announced. Season 5 of The Chosen: Last Supper is coming to Prime Video on June 15. Season 5 will be released in three parts over three weeks.

River Oaks Community Church

…TWO community events happening this Saturday.

*The ROCC 5K benefitting World Relief Triad, Saturday morning

Registration starting around 6:30am. Race / Run starting at 8am.

-Pre-race Spaghetti dinner (youth fundraiser) Friday night 5-7pm

*River Oaks Community Day (Saturday from 10am – 1pm) www.riveroakschurch.org