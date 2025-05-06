Tuesday News for May 06, 2025

Allergy Alert: GRASS pollen in the HIGH range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Eat out. Take out. Help out all day during the 35th annual Hope du Jour.

Participating restaurants in Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to

Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Check out our website (wbfj.fm) for a list of participating restaurants.

https://hopedujour.org/ Crisis Control Ministry www.crisiscontrol.org

Sad news: Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop in downtown Winston-Salem is closing after three years in our area. The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Bitty and Beau’s last day at its downtown location is May 27.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/bitty-and-beaus-winston-salem-location-closing-its-doors/64679906

Closed for much needed upgrades? Salem Pregnancy Care Center will be ‘closed’ this week for much needed improvements. The Salem Pregnancy team is still available by phone at 336-760-3680. www.spcclife.org

Truliant Federal Credit Union – Hanes Mall Blvd Branch – is CLOSED this week thru this Saturday (May 10) due to an unexpected equipment issue affecting power to that location. The drive-up ATM and night drop are also unavailable. https://www.truliantfcu.org/locations

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, May 6, 2025

St. Leo Catholic School in Winston-Salem = 1pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball: The Dash hosting Bowling Green in Winston-Salem

First Pitch at 6:30pm tonight. www.wsdash.com

May is skin cancer awareness month. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is offering FREE skin cancer screenings this Wednesday from 5:30 –7:30pm at two locations…

Dermatology – Country Club in Winston-Salem (4618 Country Club Road)

Dermatology – Palladium in High Point (5826 Samet Drive, Suite 103)

No insurance or appointment is required.

Do I really need a Real ID? After years of delays, beginning this Wednesday (May 7), federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved ID to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​ Do you have a Real ID? The REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right- hand corner and is completely optional.

RESOURCES Am I Real ID ready? https://www.dhs.gov/real-id

NC DMV / Real ID: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

Thanks to Sonny Flowers and Andrew Wild with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons sharing more about TWO community events happening this Saturday.

*The ROCC 5K benefitting World Relief Triad, Saturday morning

Registration starting around 6:30am. Race / Run starting at 8am.

-Pre-race Spaghetti dinner (youth fundraiser) Friday night 5-7pm

Sign up today: https://www.facebook.com/ROCC5k

*River Oaks Community Day (Saturday from 10am – 1pm) www.riveroakschurch.org

In Matthew 25:35 – 40, Jesus talking to his disciples saying…

“For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat,

I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink,

I was a stranger and you invited me in,

I needed clothes and you clothed me,

I was sick, and you looked after me,

I was in prison and you came to visit me.’

‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these,

you did for me.’

RECALL: Tomatoes distributed by Williams Farms to wholesalers in several states including North Carolina have been recalled due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination. The recalled tomatoes (sold between April 23-28) vary in size and have either Williams Farms Repack or H&C Farms on the label.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2025/05/03/tomato-recall-salmonella-possible-contamination/83428587007/

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

The Forsyth County Health Department is hosting walk-in immunization clinics for kindergarten through 12th-grade students (through May 29) at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. For appointments call 336-703-3100.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. Forsyth County Department of Social Services is distributing electric fans to eligible residents – while supplies last.

Questions? Contact DSS Adult Services at (336) 703-3501

https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28665

The eligibility criteria: Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be an adult age 60 yrs+ or an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being exists.

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is now implementing a digital payment system for on-street parking with the PayByPhone app. FYI: The cost is $1.50 per hour to park. www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

*Check out the list of LOCAL strawberry farms on our Facebook page.