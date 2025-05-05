Monday News for May 05, 2025

Today is Cinco de Mayo. Food and beverage deals abound! Moe’s, Qdoba, Red Robin, Taco Bell and more.

Allergy Alert, some good news. TREE + GRASS pollen will only be in the MODERATE range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, May 5, 2025 Forsyth Medical Center on Silas Creek Pky (WS) through 4pm

RECALL: Tomatoes distributed by Williams Farms to wholesalers in several states including North Carolina have been recalled due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination. The recalled tomatoes (sold between April 23-28) vary in size and have either Williams Farms Repack or H&C Farms on the label.

Truliant Federal Credit Union – Hanes Mall Branch – will be closed this week thru this Saturday (May 10) due to an unexpected equipment issue affecting power to their Hanes Mall Blvd. branch location. The drive-up ATM and night drop are also unavailable.

Closed for much needed upgrades? Salem Pregnancy Care Center will be ‘closed’ this week thru Sunday (May 11). No material donations will be accepted, but their team will still be available by phone at 336-760-3680. www.spcclife.org

The ‘Old Mountain Jug’ will be up for grabs in 2028. App State and Western Carolina will re-new their football rivalry – in Boone – on Sept. 2, 2028.

At the Box Office. Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” debuted at #1 this weekend.

#2 The re-release of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”

#7 “The King of Kings” still in the Top 10 after 4 weekends in theaters.

Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings’ is an animated Biblical film inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘The Life of Our Lord’.

Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service took place earlier this morning (11am) at Pinedale Christian Church on Peters Creek Parkway in WS.

The service honored the brave law enforcement officers of Forsyth County who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Continue to pray for those left behind…

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

The 35th annual Hope du Jour is happening TOMORROW (Tuesday, May 6).

Participating restaurants in Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry. List of participating restaurants at https://hopedujour.org/

Crisis Control Ministry is Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance to those in need including assistance with housing and utilities, food, and prescription medications. www.crisiscontrol.org

Do you have a Real ID? Do I need one?

Beginning this Wednesday (May 7), federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID (a US passport or another federally approved identification) to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

The REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner and is completely optional.

Extended hours. Several DMV locations across the Piedmont Triad are open early (7am weekdays) in Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. Forsyth County Department of Social Services will begin distributing electric fans to eligible residents today (May 5). Fans will be distributed while supplies last. Contact DSS Adult Services at (336) 703-3501

The eligibility criteria: Must be a resident of Forsyth County.

Be an adult age 60 yrs+ or an adult with a disability.

Have a home situation where a heat-related threat to health and well-being exists.

Streaming date announced. Season 5 of The Chosen: Last Supper is coming to Prime Video on June 15. Season 5 will be released in three parts over three weeks.

Dallas Jenkins (creator and director of The Chosen) recently announced that the much-anticipated sixth season, which will depict the crucifixion of Jesus, will not be released in the first half of 2026. “Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we’ve ever done, by far, so that, pushes the post-production process as well” Jenkins explained, “future release dates will not be announced until we have them locked in.”

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is now implementing a digital payment system for on-street parking with the PayByPhone app. Expect to pay $1.50 per hour to park.

Local baseball: The Dash vs Bowling Green in Winston-Salem

…beginning this Tuesday evening. First Pitch at 6:30pm. www.wsdash.com

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

Deep Discounts in May

May is a month of transition. Spring begins to shift towards the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day holiday at the end of the month.

Look for deals on such items as linens, sheets, clothing and towels.

Bikes and e-bikes. Patio furniture. Powers tools.

Amazon Pet Day 2025 is a 48-hour event on May 13–14 with discounts on pet products, including food, toys, grooming supplies, and accessories.

