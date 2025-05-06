WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Hope du Jour, Forsyth county all day Tuesday, May 6

Hope du Jour, Forsyth county all day Tuesday, May 6

wbfj-verne
May 6, 2025

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

Participating restaurants in Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry.

For a complete list of participating restaurants go to hopedujour.org/

Crisis Control Ministry is Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance to those in need
…including assistance with housing and utilities, food, and prescription medications.
www.crisiscontrol.org

Tammy Caudill, Public Relations and Marketing Manager with Crisis Control Ministry, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the 35th annual Hope du Jour this Tuesday, May 6.  Listen now…

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 4, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News for May 06, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 6, 2025

Monday News for May 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 5, 2025

RHETT WALKER CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
May 4, 2025

Strawberry Pickin’ Season

wbfj-verne
May 4, 2025

Friday News for May 02, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2025

SUN@5 for May 4, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 1, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.