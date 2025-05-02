Friday News for May 02, 2025

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE + GRASS pollen in the HIGH range for Friday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

TONIGHT (May 2), High Point Heroes Club will be volunteering with *The Miracle League of High Point from 5:30pm till 8pm. A FREE T-shirt is provided.

Email or call Timpani Troxler to RSVP (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

*The Miracle League of High Point provides youth, teens and adults with ‘disabilities’ the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league

Nike’s classic ‘Triple White’ tennis shoe has been around since the ’80s. Nike is set to release the “Dirty Triple White” Air Force 1s – designed to look…well already worn. But (according to Nike) the ‘more you wear them, the whiter they will become’??

*The new shoes (that look old) drop on May 7, for $130.

It’s Life Insurance Day

Most experts stress that it really depends on your age, debt and responsibilities.

According to money expert Clark Howard, go with a term life insurance policy (a 20 year policy, longer term the better), that is 10 times your gross annual salary.

Example: $50,000 x 10 = $500,000 policy? https://clark.com/insurance/how-much-life-insurance/

Students at Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High Schools have remote learning for a third day (May 2) after a fire on campus late Tuesday.

BTW: The schools share the same building, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, May 2, 2025

Forsyth Tech (Ardmore Hall) in Winston-Salem = till 1:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Spring Plant Sale at the Arboretum (FRI) happening till 2pm at the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park near Clemmons. (adjacent to the Manor House). Cash or check only.

Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET)

Conservative talk host Dennis Prager has postponed his return to radio (June 3) following a setback in his recovery from a spinal cord injury.

US Open Pickleball. Tennis legend Andre Agassi’s pro pickleball debut came to an end this week. Agassi, 55, and his partner 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, lost to the other team in three sets. CNN

10 Years on Trade Street. A decade has flown by since the Mast General Store opened its location in downtown Winston-Salem. A celebration is planned next Friday (May 9) with an evening of live music, food sampling, and FREE popcorn at its location at 516 North Trade street. The Martha Bassett Trio is scheduled to perform around 6pm.

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

*Check out the list of LOCAL strawberry farms on our Facebook page.

WBFJ Sharathon (May 14 – 15- 16)

Volunteer opportunities abound during our upcoming Sharathon fundraiser.

Time slots include 6am till 9am and 3pm till 6pm each day.

Contact Bonnie, our Volunteer Coordinator, through her email bonnie@wbfj.org

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is implementing a digital payment system for on-street parking NOW with the PayByPhone app. Expect to pay $1.50 per hour to park. www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

US Flags at Half-Staff this Sunday in Honor of Fallen Firefighters across the nation.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held this Sunday, May 4, to honor firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. https://weekend.firehero.org/

Local baseball: The Dash vs Grasshoppers in Greensboro this week.

*Friday + Saturday evening First Pitch at 6:30pm. (Weather Premitting)

Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Good News: McDonald’s will keep its $5 dollar meal deal through the summer.

Reality: The fast-food giant saw same-store sales drop over 3% in the first quarter, the worse decline since 2020 (remember the COVID-19 pandemic?).

According to Pew Research, more than 11 million people in the U.S. who weren’t raised Christian now identify as followers of Jesus.

The shift comes as interest in faith steadily rises among younger generations.

A 2023 Barna study found that nearly 50% of non-Christian Gen Z are (more) open to conversations about Jesus — a sharp contrast to past decades.

Personal encounters with God, biblical evidence, or a growing sense of emptiness in secular culture are just some of the reasons for becoming a Jesus follower.

1 Peter 3:15-16 GOD’S WORD® Translation

“…dedicate your lives to Christ as Lord.

Always be ready to defend your confidence [in God] when anyone asks you to explain it. However, make your defense with gentleness and respect.

Another translation…

1 Peter 3:15-16 Contemporary English Version

“Honor Christ and let him be the Lord of your life.

Always be ready to give an answer when someone asks you about your hope”