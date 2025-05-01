WHAT'S NEW
Home SUN@5 for May 4, 2025

SUN@5 for May 4, 2025

May 1, 2025

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

Tammy Caudill, Public Relations and Marketing Manager with Crisis Control Ministry, shares more about 35th annual Hope du Jour this Tuesday, May 6.

Participating restaurants in Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry.

For a complete list of participating restaurants: https://hopedujour.org/

Crisis Control Ministry is Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance to those in need including assistance with housing and utilities, food, and prescription medications.  www.crisiscontrol.org

Listen now…

 

Plus…

“Lead with Prayer, The Spiritual Habits of World-Changing Leaders”

Ryan Skoog (along with Peter Greer, and Cam Doolittle) spent three years researching the impact of prayer in the lives of world changers including Francis Chan, Christine Caine, David Green, Joni Eareckson Tada and others.

https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Prayer-Spiritual-World-Changing-Leaders/dp/1546005625/ref=

Lead with Prayer tools and resources (Free) at https://www.leadwithprayer.com/

Listen now…

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 4, 2025)

