Thursday News for May 01, 2025

The first day of May…

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE + GRASS pollen in the HIGH range. WEED pollen in MODERATE range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Starting TODAY (May 1), the city of Winston-Salem is implementing a digital payment system for on-street parking, replacing traditional meters with the PayByPhone app. Expect to pay an increased price $1.50 per hour to park. www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

The Dream Center of Forsyth Open House TODAY (May 1) starting at 1pm at their new location at 1201 North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem (the site of the old Rominger Southern Furniture building). They have served those in need in our community for over 25 years. *The Dream Center of Forsyth is a (past) WBFJ Ministry of the Month. www.dreamcenterforsyth.com

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, May 1, 2025

The Crossing Church (North Main Campus) in Kernersville = 2pm-6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Students at Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High Schools have remote learning (again) today (May 1) after a small fire on campus late Tuesday.

BTW: The schools share the same building, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/fire-walkertown-middle-high-school-remote-learning-day/64626768

UPS is looking to slash about 20,000 jobs and close more than 70 facilities – before the end of the year. UPS has drastically reduced the amount of Amazon packages it handles. https://myfox8.com/news/ups-to-cut-20k-jobs-close-some-facilities-as-it-reduces-amount-of-amazon-shipments/

Spring Plant Sale at the Arboretum this Friday (May 2) from 8am – 2pm

Location: The Arboretum (at the Manor House) at Tanglewood Park

Shop early for best selection. Sales are cash or check only.

For additional information, call 336-703-2850.

https://www.forsyth.cc/CES/article.aspx?NewsID=28639

Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET)

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

*Check out the list of LOCAL strawberry farms on our Facebook page.

Local baseball: The Dash vs Grasshoppers in Greensboro this week.

*Thursday – Saturday evening First Pitch at 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County: Water Main Break

New Walkertown Road near Northampton Drive

WBFJ Sharathon (May 14 – 15- 16)

Volunteer opportunities abound during our upcoming Sharathon fundraiser.

Time slots include 6am till 9am and 3pm till 6pm each day.

Contact Bonnie, our Volunteer Coordinator, through her email bonnie@wbfj.org

Today is the National Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer ‘Broadcast’ happening TONIGHT at 8pm (90 minutes). Hosted by Tim Tebow and Kathy Branzell

Special guests include Juan and Meoldee DeVevo of Casting Crowns, A.R. Bernard, Samuel Rodriguez, Dallas Jenkins of The Chosen, Dr. Tim Clinton, and many more!

Click to participate: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/events/2025_broadcast

This year’s theme calls us to “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled!” from Romans 15:13 (NASB), “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show this morning (8-9am)…

“Lead with Prayer, The Spiritual Habits of World-Changing Leaders” (Book)

Ryan Skoog (along with Peter Greer, and Cam Doolittle) spent three years researching the impact of prayer in the lives of world changers including Francis Chan, Christine Caine, David Green, Joni Eareckson Tada and others.

With biblical insights, astounding research, and practical tools in every chapter, Lead with Prayer inspires us to implement the spiritual habits extraordinary world leaders

https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Prayer-Spiritual-World-Changing-Leaders/dp/1546005625/ref=

Lead with Prayer – tools and resources (Free) https://www.leadwithprayer.com/

The nation of Israel celebrating its 77th Independence Day today (May 1). Please take a moment to pray for peace in the Middle East.

Sharing the Good News in the nation’s capital in 2026 (per Gabe)

Celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday by sharing the Gospel in Washington, DC.

https://www.dcgospel.org/

The US will commemorate its 250th anniversary, also known as the semiquincentennial, on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.