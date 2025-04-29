‘Run For Grace 5k’ benefiting the Workshop of Davidson

Be part of the ‘Run For Grace 5k’ Run / Walk benefiting the Workshop of Davidson, hosted by Pilgrim Reformed Church in Lexington, NC this Saturday morning (May 3, 2025). The race begins at 8am…

Packet pickup and late registration will be available this Friday (May 2) from 5-6 p.m. at Pilgrim Reformed Church and Saturday morning beginning at 7am. https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Lexington/RunforGrace5k

Race results will be posted online and onsite as participants crosses the finish line. Light refreshments will be available to race participants at completion of event.

Directions: Ridge Road to City Lake Road to Pilgrim Reform Church Road

Contact Tammy Allen @ 336-590-6034 or Rev. Richard Moore 336-425-5610. Email runforgrace1@gmail.com

The Workshop of Davidson is a place where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can work, gain vocational and life skill training, interact with their peers and integrate into the community and most importantly, have the opportunity to reach their highest potential.

The Workshop of Davidson focuses on the “ability” of individuals to make a positive difference in our community.

Participants are given the chance to not only grow but to flourish.

www.workshopofdavidson.org/