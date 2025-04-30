Wednesday News for April 30, 2025

Final day of April…

Sunset is around 8:07pm this evening.

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE + GRASS pollen in the HIGH range.

WEED pollen in MODERATE range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s strawberry season across the Piedmont Triad!

*Check out the list of LOCAL strawberry farms on our Facebook page.

Starting Thursday (May 1), the city of Winston-Salem will switch to a digital payment system for on-street parking, replacing traditional meters with the PayByPhone app.

The change should streamline parking transactions. Oh, the new way to pay (and park) comes with a rate increase to $1.50 per hour to park. Details: www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1762

Community Library Tour continues. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community gathering TONIGHT at 6pm (April 30) at the Lewisville Branch Library, located at 6490 Shallowford Rd in Lewisville. Learn more about day-to-day operations and new innovative technology. There will be ‘meet and greet’ as well as a Q&A with citizens. It’s a FREE event. All are invited. www.gofcsonc.us

Winston-Salem police are investigating a series of (late night) car break-ins at the Burke Ridge Crossing apartments along Burke Mill Road in WS.

Several car windows were smashed, and police said a few cars were broken into.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/car-break-ins-burke-ridge-crossing-winston-salem/64626047

Students at Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High Schools have remote learning today (April 30) after small fire on campus. A fire broke out on a stovetop in a classroom at Walkertown High School on Tuesday, prompting the school district to declare a remote learning day, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The schools share the same building. *School leaders are expected to give an update about school schedules for the rest of the week later today.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_915bea79-ed6a-4023-ab8b-833b32f6ccef.html?

April is Child Advocate Month

Learn more about volunteering with Guardian ad Litem of North Carolina

by calling 1-800-982-4041 or click www.volunteerforgal.org

Local baseball: The Dash vs Grasshoppers in Greensboro this week.

(April 30) First pitch was 11am this morning.

Thursday – Saturday evening First Pitch at 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

The Dream Center of Forsyth is planning an Open House this Thursday (May 1) starting at 1pm at their new location at 1201 North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem (the site of the old Rominger Southern Furniture building). They have served the community for over 25 years. www.dreamcenterforsyth.com

National Day of Prayer is this Thursday, May 1.

Theme: Pour out to the God of hope and be filled!

Key Verse from Romans 15:13 (NASB), “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Local prayer events at www.WBFJ.fm