Wednesday Word

April 30, 2025

Two weeks from today, we will be launching the 2025 WBFJ Sharathon.  This year, it’s about you!  Everyone has a story.  Everyone has a God story.  Everyone has a WBFJ story.  What’s yours?

My story: well, it began 45 years ago a few miles to the north in Rockingham County where a local radio manager offered to give a young teenager a chance.  That investment continues to this day.  Only a couple weeks ago, that gentleman received his heavenly reward.

A few years later, part 2.0 of the story developed when I came to Winston to attend college.  That was when a local radio owner decided to give an older teenager a chance.  Yes, that investment is still in play.

Part 2.1 of that story took more than a decade to take shape.  When the opportunity came to join this local ministry team in a full-time capacity, it seemed like a normal transition.  In some cases, that is.  In others, it took on the appearance of a poor decision.  However, God did what only He could do.  That investment proved worthwhile. Thirty-one years later, we’re still making good on His promises.  You know what?  That’s not going to change.

God’s faithfulness provided every opportunity, opened every door and presented a path worthy to walk.  Praise Him!  His story is my own.  And you?   What’s your story?  Consider sharing either audibly or written.  Email either to wbfj@wbfj.fm

“God makes everything happen at the right time. Yet none of us can ever fully understand all He has done…”  Ecclesiastes 3:11a

 

  • Wally

