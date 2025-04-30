Wednesday Word

Two weeks from today, we will be launching the 2025 WBFJ Sharathon. This year, it’s about you! Everyone has a story. Everyone has a God story. Everyone has a WBFJ story. What’s yours?

My story: well, it began 45 years ago a few miles to the north in Rockingham County where a local radio manager offered to give a young teenager a chance. That investment continues to this day. Only a couple weeks ago, that gentleman received his heavenly reward.

A few years later, part 2.0 of the story developed when I came to Winston to attend college. That was when a local radio owner decided to give an older teenager a chance. Yes, that investment is still in play.

Part 2.1 of that story took more than a decade to take shape. When the opportunity came to join this local ministry team in a full-time capacity, it seemed like a normal transition. In some cases, that is. In others, it took on the appearance of a poor decision. However, God did what only He could do. That investment proved worthwhile. Thirty-one years later, we’re still making good on His promises. You know what? That’s not going to change.

God’s faithfulness provided every opportunity, opened every door and presented a path worthy to walk. Praise Him! His story is my own. And you? What’s your story? Consider sharing either audibly or written. Email either to wbfj@wbfj.fm

“God makes everything happen at the right time. Yet none of us can ever fully understand all He has done…” Ecclesiastes 3:11a